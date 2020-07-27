Sinclair Launches Segment With Fauci Conspiracy Theory







Over the weekend, Sinclair announced that it would postpone and "rework" the segment with the discredited investigator "Plandemic" Judy Mikovits, which aired during the "America This Week" show hosted by Eric Bolling.

But on Monday, the company went offline entirely.

"After further review, we have decided not to broadcast the interview with Dr. Mikovits," a Sinclair spokesperson told CNN Business in a statement. "Although the segment included an expert to contest Dr. Mikovits, given the nature of the theories he presented, we believe it is not appropriate to broadcast the interview."

"We also reiterate our appreciation for all that Dr. Fauci and his team have accomplished for the health and well-being of Americans and people around the world," added Sinclair's spokesman. "During this pandemic, Sinclair and his affiliates have featured Dr. Fauci positively and prominently on the air, including interviews with our stations and our network, Stadium. There remains an open invitation for Dr. Fauci to appear on our stations anytime".