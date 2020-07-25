Sinclair pulls out the discredited Fauci conspiracy theory from researcher & # 39; Plandemic & # 39; from local stations





In a memo sent to his local television stations on Saturday, Sinclair ordered news directors to avoid broadcasting the most recent episode of Bolling's show for now, which was supposed to include conspiracy theory.

"After further review of the episode originally planned for this week, it is clear that we need to provide additional context to the highly controversial segment regarding the COVID pandemic and Dr. Fauci," wrote Scott Livingston, senior vice president of news for Sinclair , in the memo, which was obtained by CNN Business.

"To meet our standard of providing an open and honest market for ideas and insights, even if it is incredibly controversial," added Livingston, "we will have to rework the segment to ensure viewers get the best information available."

The episode of the Bolling show featuring conspiracy theory was also pulled from Sinclair's local websites, where it is often posted before airing on stations over the weekend. People now trying to access videos on local Sinclair websites encounter an error page. The company confirmed in a series of tweets who had removed the segment of the programming of this weekend. A company spokesperson did not respond to an email from CNN Business asking whether it was appropriate to air out a conspiracy theory like this, even if it is presented alongside other opinions. In the episode of the show that aired, Bolling spoke to Judy Mikovits, the medical researcher who appeared in the discredited "Plandemic" video that went viral earlier this year and was banned on platforms like Facebook and YouTube. Throughout the segment, the on-screen graph read: "DID FAUCI CREATE COVID-19?" Mikovits told Bolling that Fauci had "manufactured" and shipped coronaviruses for the past decade to Wuhan, China, which became the original epicenter of the current outbreak. Bolling noted that this was a "considerable claim" but did not significantly challenge Mikovits and allow him to continue presenting his case. The segment sparked huge controversy after CNN Business reported it on Friday night. Local stations across the country began receiving complaints from viewers who asked not to broadcast the segment, people working at Sinclair stations told CNN Business, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak in public. On Saturday morning, the company had defended by broadcasting the segment in a series of tweets, saying he did not endorse the conspiracy theory but instead promised to provide his audience with diverse views. Bolling had previously endorsed the segment, telling CNN Business that he also did not endorse the conspiracy theory, but that he felt comfortable airing it because in one segment after the interview with Mikovits he spoke to a doctor who rejected the notion that Fauci was responsible for the virus. In a statement provided to CNN Business on Saturday afternoon, Bolling said that "he has always welcomed all views" on his show, but that Mikovits' statements "took him by surprise." "I recognize that this segment needs to be modified to provide better context, and as such we are delaying the episode's broadcast for a week," Bolling said. "Let me also add that I have immense respect for Dr. Fauci and recognize him as the leading expert on this topic. For the past two months, I have always looked for the opportunity to bring Dr. Fauci on the air so that he can provide information to the public. about the virus. The invitation is kept. "





