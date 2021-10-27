The original Sing movie was released in 2016, and it is about to have a sequel. The new film will be called Sing 2, and it is set to release in December. This time around though, the directors will be Garth Jennings and Christophe Lourdelet again. What can you expect from this sequel? Well for starters there will be an increased focus on the characters. In addition to some more musical numbers with famous singers just like the last time.

What is up with the sequel? And what can you expect? Read on and find out!

When is the Sequel to Sing Releasing?

A sequel, Sing is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021. However, it has been four years since the release of the original movie. Since the animated musical has been the most awaited movie.

Originally, the movie was planned to release on December 25, 2020. Later, it was pushed back to July 02, 2021, due to some Covid-19 circumstances.

However, the film has been scheduled to release this December along with Minions: The Rise of Gru.

What is the Assembled Voice Cast of the Sequel Sing 2?

Although the cast of the upcoming musical is very interesting. There is Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon and Reese Witherspoon as Rosita. Some of the other cast members include Seth MacFarlane as Mike, Scarlett Johansson as Ash, and John C. Reilly as Eddie Noodleman.

We know you have admired the acting performance of all of these actors. The cast of the sequel is equally interesting because it has all the renowned actors coming together again to give their voice for this animated musical comedy film.

The list includes Taron Egerton as Johnny, Tori Kelly as Meena, Jennifer Saunders as Nana Noodleman, Peter Serafinowicz as Big Daddy, and Nick Kroll as Gunter. Nevertheless, Beck Bennett will be joining them as Lance, Nick Offerman as Norman, and Rhea Perlman as Judith.

Aren’t you thrilled to watch the animated character with the voice of your loved ones? The sequel will be a treat for sure!

What can you expect from Sing: The Sequel?

There will be an increased focus on the characters in this movie. The sequel might highlight Buster and his enthusiasm for singing. He will be seen along with his friends, Rosita, Mike, Ash, Johnny, and Meena.

Further, in this sequel, you will get to see a fresh new cast of characters with unique voices. Apart from this, the storyline might be added with some concerts and challenges.

The whole cast will be leaving the Moon Theater for a bigger city. What will be the new challenges for the characters in this upcoming sequel? Will they be able to win the prize money and sing in a bigger city than their Moon Theater?

Watch the Trailer of Sing 2 on YouTube Now!

You can stream the trailer for the upcoming sequel to Sing on YouTube. Illumination released the trailer early on June 24 this year. The first movie Sing had around 60 songs compiled in the movie. In this film too, we are hoping for some more songs!

We are rooting for Taylor Swift and Rihanna to feature in the next sequel of Sing.

Nevertheless, we are hoping for some huge stars in this upcoming release which is scheduled to be released on December 22, 2021! We will have to wait for further news about the updates.