In 2016, Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment made a movie that is not like “Despicable Me” or “Minions.” It is called “Sing.” This is a movie about animals. In this world, some humans look like animals. There is an animal theater owner who wanted to have a singing competition with prizes. Sing 2 is a sequel. In the first movie, there were over 60 famous songs. This new movie has a whole different story and soundtrack.

What is the release date of Sing 2?

“Sing 2” was released on Christmas Day last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed this to a summer 2021 release. When spring 2020 rolled around, the movie ended up being pushed back to a holiday release date again, this time on December 22, 2021(US).

For now, you can only see it at theaters, but that might change if the box office is not good. It will be released on Peacock on the same day as theaters.

What is the plot of Sing 2?

“Sing 2” is a new movie by the people who made “Sing.” It was a huge success and earned over $634 million. After making a big splash at the New Moon Theater, Buster Moon wants to take things to the next level by creating a beautiful show for a new theater in Redshore City. But he has to convince the big executives. He needs their help and he needs talented animals. But there’s a problem. The rock star is very shy and doesn’t want to show up. They are the only chance, so they have to try hard to convince him, or else they will not be able to make it happen.

Buster has had great success with his theatre and he wants to be successful with a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in Redshore City.

Buster is an animal with no family. But he has friends, like Rosita the pig, Ash the porcupine, Johnny the gorilla, Meena the elephant, and Tori Kelly. The pigs, Gunter and King, have to sneak their way into the world-famous Crystal Entertainment offices. The offices are run by a ruthless man called Jimmy Crystal.

What can we expect?

Gunter and Buster try to get Mr. Crystal’s attention. They do this by pitching an idea for a new show that stars Clay Calloway (Bono). The problem is Buster has never met Clay, a person who did not want to be with the world after the loss of his wife. Buster has not realized that Mr. Crystal is a bad person who would drop somebody off the roof of a building instead of being lied to.

Gunter helped Buster to write a play. And Mr. Crystal said that it was not good. But Rosita is still in the show because she has a part in it. But Mr. Crystal’s spoiled daughter, Porsha, plays Rosita’s role and her song is nominated for a Grammy award! Buster needs to save the show and his life. To do that, he has to find Clay and convince him to come back on the stage.

The film starts with a dream of big-time success, but it eventually becomes about the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. The family will feel this and so will others. But if there is one good thing about the holidays, it is that they remind children of their mortality. It can be hard to navigate a capitalist society and life’s trials and tribulations don’t care if you can sing like an angel.

Who will be starring in Sing 2?

“Sing 2” is a movie. The cast members are coming back like Matthew McConaughey, who played koala Buster Moon in the original movie. He has another mother, Reese Witherspoon, who plays Rosita. Rocker Porcupine Ash (Scarlett Johansson), Gorilla Johnny (Taron Egerton), Elephant Meena (Tori Kelly), and Porky Gunter (Nick Kroll).

New cast members include U2’s Bono as rockstar lion Clay Calloway (seen above), Bobby Cannavale as Crystal Entertainment’s ruthless wolf mogul, Halsey as Mr. Crystal’s spoiled daughter Porsha, The voices of Pharrell Williams, Nick Offerman, Letitia Wright, Eric André, Chelsea Peretti, and Garth Jennings are in the movie.

“Sing 2” is written by Garth Jennings. He also wrote the first movie. He has written another movie called “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.”

A fun fact about Garth Jennings is that he has played a small part in Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy. In Shaun of the Dead, he is “Fun Dead Zombie”. In Hot Fuzz, he played a crack addict. And in The World’s End, he plays someone in the fifth pub. Jennings has directed music videos for Fatboy Slim, REM, Radiohead, and Vampire Weekend.