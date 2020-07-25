Singapore man pleads guilty to acting as a Chinese spy in the U.S.

A Singapore man in Washington, D.C., pleaded guilty to the charges of acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government, the Justice Department said Friday.

Jun Wei Yeo, also known as Dickson Yeo, was arrested for operating a bogus consulting agency designed to extract information from workers in the US government and military, Reuters reported.

The raid is the latest in a series of official escalations between China and the United States in recent days. On Friday, the government also took steps to arrest four scientists, whom they accuse of having undisclosed ties to the Chinese military. The quartet was accused of visa fraud.

One of the investigators, Juan Tang, had taken refuge in the Chinese consulate in San Francisco, which has now been accused of harboring a known fugitive.

Those arrests came just after the United States closed the Chinese consulate in Houston. US officials said the consulate was acting as a Chinese spy center, which included attempts to steal Texas medical investigations.

China retaliated by ordering the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu city, which is expected to become vacant by 10 a.m. on Monday.