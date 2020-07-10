Single Governor Andrew Cuomo says he doesn't see anyone yet

Governor Andrew Cuomo says he is still one of New York's most eligible singles.

Cuomo, 62, who separated from his girlfriend Sandra Lee last year, said "no" twice when asked if he was dating during a radio interview on Friday.

"What happened to the woman you're recommending?" Cuomo playfully asked WAMC radio interviewer Alan Chartock after saying "no" to being in a relationship.

When Chartock asked again "do you have someone?" Cuomo said, "No, I was going to follow your letter."

Cuomo and Lee separated last year after a 14-year relationship. Initially, they both denied Page Six that they were splitsville when they reported that they were already living apart, only to admit to their separation months later.

Cuomo was previously married to Kerry Kennedy. They have three daughters

Even Cuomo's younger brother, CNN presenter Chris Cuomo, teased him about his single status.

Cuomo's daily televised coronavirus briefings raised their national profile as Americans craved information about the killer virus. The fans were called "cuomosexuales".

Social media even noticed when Cuomor returned from the weekend of July 4 with a tan tan.

Meanwhile, Cuomo said he wants to write a book about his grueling experience and that of New York dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected 400,000 residents and killed 25,000.

"I am thinking of writing a book about what we went through … lessons learned," said the governor. "If we don't learn from this, it will aggravate the entire crisis we are going through."

The governor, who on Friday sent a remdesivir shipment to Florida, said he plans to travel to another state next week that is now experiencing an increase in COVID-19.

"I have a number of requests," he said.

Cuomo said that New York, through a blockade and restrictions on social distance, has dramatically reduced the number of COVID cases while gradually reopening the economy.

But with the virus in many other southern and western states, he said it is only a matter of time before New York suffers another surge.

"The only question is how high our rate goes up," he said.

Cuomo also admitted that his own travel notice requiring visitors from 19 other states to be quarantined for 14 days after entry is not enforceable.

"How do you catch someone driving?" He said, adding: "It is like trying to catch water on the screen."