Sir Isaac Newton considered curing the plague with pills to vomit toads, manuscript reveals

In an unpublished two-page manuscript dating from 1667, Newton wrote that to cure the plague, "the best thing is a toad suspended by the legs in a chimney for three days, which finally vomited earth with several insects on it, on a plate of yellow wax, and soon after he died. "

"Combining the powdered toad with the excretions and the whey in pills and using them in the affected area pushed the contagion away and extracted the venom," Newton said in the document.

"I certainly believe that the current medical situation has an impact on people's interest in reading about history," Darren Sutherland, senior book and manuscript specialist at Bonhams, told CNN.

The writing also refers to the use of stones such as sapphire and amber as "zenexton" or amulets, against the disease, among more mundane observations as "places infected with the plague".

Newton took these notes while studying the work of Jan Baptiste Van Helmont, a renowned chemist in the 17th century and a leading practicing medical scientist at the time. Van Helmont died in 1644. One of his most important contributions is that he first identified the existence of gases as carbon dioxide and coined the term "gas".

Although Newton was primarily interested in learning about Van Helmont's chemistry, he also turned his attention to a book Van Helmont wrote about the plague, the "Tumulus Pestis" ("The Tomb of the Plague"), based on his experience healing patients in Antwerp in 1605, according to Bonhams research.

It is no coincidence that in 1667, Newton developed an interest in learning about the plague.

An estimated 100,000 people died of the disease in London between 1665 and 1666, according to the British National Archives. Newton himself spent two years in quarantine at Woolsthorpe Manor, his family's property in Lincolnshire, after he had to drop out of college at Cambridge. Newton's notes on the plague were probably written shortly after he was able to return to Cambridge.

"There had to be some kind of spark of interest at the time, just because of his intellect. While medicine was never his focus, I think there was a personal attraction to this particular issue at the time," Sutherland said.

Using vomit toad or gemstones to cure the plague surely sounds strange today, but Newton "was not an outlier in the 17th century context," Sutherland said.

Newton's mention of frog and gemstone amulets as a possible cure for the plague is not surprising to Elisabeth Brander, a rare librarian at the Becker Medical Library, told CNN.

"We generally associate it with what we consider to be very modern and forward-looking science, but when it was alive, the lines between what we would now consider science and superstition are much, much more blurred."

According to Brander, Van Helmont's toad cure stems from the teachings of Paracelsus, a Swiss doctor who lived in the 16th century.

Paracelsus "believed that the plague was caused by celestial disturbances in the body and that wearing a specific amulet could help break the damaging connection between the body and the stars," Brander told CNN.

"We have since moved away from this idea that sympathetic forces create certain disturbances in the physical body, but it made sense in the early modern period. Newton was in the midst of this transition period in which the body of scientific knowledge was still in flow, which was very exciting, "he added.

The differentiation between Newton's scientific achievements and his reflections on toads and precious stones is only possible for us as contemporary observers, with the benefit of hindsight.

The seventeenth century was a time when many scientific discoveries that we now understand as conventional were first conceptualized and defined. Even notions like gravity, which is fully established today, took years to come to common knowledge after Newton first formulated it, according to Sutherland.

"These momentous moments in our history were not momentous at the time," added Sutherland.