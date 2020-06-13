Sir Tom Jones says he has no plans to retire after turning 80

Sir Tom Jones does not plan to slow down anytime soon.

The Welsh hitmaker, whose real name is Sir Thomas John Woodward, turned 80 earlier this week and revealed that his decades-long career will continue as long as he continues to breathe.

"I like birthdays. People say: 'What is it like to grow old?' But I say, 'What is the alternative?'" Said the musician in an interview with the Mirror of the United Kingdom.

He recognized that growing old is a fact of life and that it is something that does not matter to him "since the memories are tremendous".

While some would not blame the artist for stepping away from touring at age 80, Jones revealed that he never plans to retire.

"I don't want to stop because God has been good to me and my voice is still there," he said of global successes. "I want to do it as long as there is a breath in my body."

The baritone vocalist revealed in May that his 2020 tour had been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He called it "one of the shames" of the running of the bulls when he spoke to BBC Radio 2 in a separate interview.

He also called the live performance his "life blood" and is now singing "around the house" in quarantine.

The "She & # 39; sa Lady" singer was also forced to postpone his tour in 2017. He accessed Twitter to apologize to fans for the delay, but said it was based on "medical advice" he received from his doctor. .