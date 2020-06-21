Sister of California officer killed in George Floyd riots: & # 39; We need to unite as a society & # 39;

Angela Underwood Jacobs, the sister of a California federal law enforcement officer who was shot dead amid violent protests over the death of George Floyd, told "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday that the problem facing the United States in This moment "is related to humanity and a blatant disregard for life."

Patrick Underwood, 53, was shot to death in US court. USA In Oakland on the night of May 29 after a vehicle pulled up in front of the Ronald V. Dellums federal building and a person opened fire on two hired security officers working for the Federal Department of Homeland Security. Protection service. Underwood was killed while the second officer was wounded.

The suspect, an Air Force sergeant, was also a suspect in a separate attack targeting police June 6 in Ben Lomond, south of Oakland. Investigators have linked him to the online "boogaloo" extremist movement, without elaborating on any possible motive.

On Saturday, President Trump honored the police during his campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla.

Host Jedediah Bila asked Jacobs on Sunday how he felt "about President Trump's tribute to law enforcement and the fact that he lived up to law enforcement despite anti-police rhetoric that you listen all over the country right now. "

"I have to say that I fully appreciate what he [Trump] said and what he's doing for the country," Jacobs replied.

“The men and women in blue who help protect and serve our communities are: they are very necessary and we need them and we must pay them loyalty and respect, because each one goes out and risks their lives. day, rain or shine. "

She continued, "They are there to protect and serve us all, so honoring them is the right thing to do."

MURDER INFORMED IN THE ANARCHIST ZONE "CHOP" ON THE LEFT IN SEATTLE

Jacobs went on to say that he thought the idea of ​​firing the police "is wrong."

There has been a growing leftist push in parts of the country to dismantle or dismantle police departments following the death of Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer was captured on video kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"I think it's wrong," said Jacobs. "I think with all these brilliant minds that we have here we have to find a better way."

Then he mentioned Seattle's self-proclaimed organized protest on Capitol Hill [CHOP].

"What they are going through now is absolute lawlessness. The idea that we have a leadership that thinks it's okay to let someone else take over a police compound is wrong, "Jacobs said." I think the communities that need the most policing will be neglected, so we should unite as a country and find better solutions. "

She continued: “As I think about my deceased brother, he dying was not a red or blue problem, it was not a political problem. The problem we have right now is with respect to humanity and a blatant disregard for life. "

Jacobs emphasized that "as a country, we have to do better," and acknowledged that "at this time, the United States is in mourning."

She said she thought change "starts at home first and then I look at the community of people out there in the churches, the church community," noting that "they were the ones who came to our aid when my brother was delicate. "

Jacobs continued: "If we continue without leading with love, we will have more problems, so we must unite as a society."

Fox News's Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report.