Sister of retired St. Louis police captain killed during looting says "God will not leave" her hate suspect

The sister of David Dorn, the retired St. Louis police captain who was killed in the midst of the looting in St. Louis last week, said Tuesday that he "wishes" he could hate his brother's alleged killer, but feels sorry for the.

"I can't hate him because I guess God won't let me," Christine McQueen, who lives in Alaska, told KTUU-TV in Anchorage.

Dorn, 77, was trying to protect a friend's pawnshop on June 2 when he was shot after protests over George Floyd's death turned violent.

"It is still difficult, you know. What I am happy about is that they caught the young man who shot my brother. But the bad thing is that he is 24 years old," said McQueen. "He has taken my brother's life … And he's taken his own, too. He's not going to have a life left. But, I wish I could hate him, but I don't. I feel sorry for him, because he's so young and what he did. "

Stephan Cannon, 24, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Hundreds mourn David born, retired ST. LOUIS POLICE CAPTAIN, KILLED IN THEFT

Dorn's body was found on the sidewalk outside the pawn shop around 2:30 a.m., after looters stormed the store. He was shot multiple times and his murder was broadcast live on Facebook, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Some peaceful protests across the country by Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25, has turned into looting and violence.

Dorn had been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for nearly 40 years before his retirement.

"His body is gone, but he is still here. With me. So, that young man did not take everything because he will always be with me, he is here, ”he told KTUU.

Hundreds of people gathered at a public hearing held for Dorn Tuesday.

Former St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch said Dorn had been working with disadvantaged children interested in law enforcement.

"I wanted to see them succeed. I wanted to be a role model for those young men and women to get into law enforcement," Fitch said.

Cannon was also charged with robbery in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, three counts of armed criminal action and a felon in possession of a firearm and is being held without bond.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.