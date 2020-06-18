Sitting Too Much Raises Cancer Risk, Study Finds

"This is the first study that definitely shows a strong association between not moving and death from cancer," said lead author Dr. Susan Gilchrist, associate professor of clinical cancer prevention at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. .

However, replacing at least 30 minutes of sitting with light, moderate or vigorous physical activity can reduce that risk, he added.

"Our findings reinforce that it is important to 'sit less and move more'," Gilchrist said in a statement.

A longitudinal study

The study asked about 8,000 people to wear a tracking device, or accelerometer, during their waking hours for seven consecutive days during the period between 2009 and 2013. None of the people had cancer at the start of the study.

All participants were part of a larger longitudinal study called REGARDS, or REasons for Geographic and Racial Differences in Stroke, that recruited more than 30,000 American adults age 45 and older between 2003 and 2007. Sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health. . USA RESPARDS is investigating why southerners and blacks have higher rates of stroke and vascular problems that lead to cognitive decline and dementia, the so-called "stroke belt."

After a five-year follow-up, the researchers found that more sedentary people had an 82% higher risk of dying from cancer compared to less sedentary people, even after adjusting for age, sex, and disease status. .

Lifestyle choices are important

Previous research has shown that more than 50% of cancer deaths can be prevented through healthy lifestyle choices, such as a healthy diet, exercise, and not smoking. But when it came to sitting and cancer, previous studies had relied on self-reported behavior, not objective data.

By requiring people in this study to wear fitness-tracking devices, the researchers were able to more accurately estimate the impact of exercise on the outcome.

They found that people who replaced 30 minutes of sitting with light intensity activity, such as walking, reduced their cancer risk by 8%.

"The conversations with my patients always start with why they don't have time to exercise," said Gilchrist, who heads the MD Anderson Healthy Heart Program. "I tell them to consider standing for 5 minutes every hour at work or going up the stairs instead of the elevator. It may not sound like much, but this study tells us that even light activity has cancer survival benefits."

However, the benefit was even greater for moderate intensity activity, which reduced the risk of cancer by 31%.

Examples of moderate activity include biking less than 10 miles per hour, brisk walking, water aerobics, ballroom or social dancing, gardening, and playing doubles in tennis, according to the American Heart Association.

"Incorporating 30 minutes of movement into your daily life can help reduce your risk of cancer death," said Gilchrist. "Our next step is to investigate how objectively measured sedentary behavior affects site-specific cancer incidence and whether gender and race play a role."