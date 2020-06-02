Six Atlanta police officers charged after allegedly using excessive force in protest

Arrest warrants have been issued against Lonnie Hood, Willie Sauls, Ivory Streeter, Mark Gardner, Armond Jones and Roland Claud. Some of the charges against the officers include Messiah Young's aggravated assault, Taniyah Pilgrim's aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal property damage, Howard said.

Officers have until the end of the day June 5 to surrender, Howard said. A $ 10,000 bonus was established for the six officers. CNN is working to contact the officers.

Bottoms had said she was disturbed when she saw the video and ordered that the charges against the man who was tried be dropped. The woman was not charged.

"As we watched today's video, it was immediately clear to the young woman that this strength was excessive," Bottoms said Sunday. "It was also very clear that the officer testing the young man should also be fired."

One of the officers wrote in a police report that he was using his Taser because he was not sure if Pilgrim or Young were armed.

"I heard officers say weapon two or three times," the officer wrote. "Not being able to see the passenger's hands and as it was in my immediate view, I deployed my city-issued Taser to calm the situation."

Pilgrim, 20, said she and her friend Young were traveling home from the protests when the incident occurred.

"It was the worst experience of my life," he said.

At Tuesday's press conference, Young had a cast on his arm.

"I feel a little bit safer now that these monsters are off the street and can no longer terrorize anyone else from now on," he said.