Six campaign employees working at the Tulsa rally test positive for coronavirus

"According to security protocols, campaign personnel are tested for COVID-19 before the events. Six members of the advanced team tested positive for hundreds of tests, and quarantine procedures were implemented immediately. None COVID-positive staff member or anyone in immediate contact will be screened. At today's rally or near attendees and elected officials. As previously announced, all rally attendees receive temperature checks before going through security at At that time they are given wristbands, masks and hand sanitizer, "said Tim Murtaugh, Campaign Communications Director, in a statement. statement.

NBC was the first to report the positive tests.