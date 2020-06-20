Six members of Trump's advance team in Tulsa test positive for coronavirus

Six employees of President Trump's campaign team tested positive for coronavirus and will not attend the big campaign rally on Saturday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the Trump campaign said.

The news of the COVID-19 infection campaign comes as Tulsa County is experiencing a surge in new confirmed cases, and Trump's indoor rally has raised concerns that it could be a "super-spreading" event for the coronavirus. .

TRUMP PREPARES FOR FIRST RALLY CAMPAIGN IN MONTHS IN TULSA AMID CONCERNS BY CORONAVIRUSES, VIOLENCE

There were 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, the highest one-day total the Tulsa Department of Health has reported.

Tim Murtaugh, communications director for the Trump campaign, said staff members are screened for COVID-19 before the events, according to security protocols.

OK SEN. INHOFE IN THE TULSA DE TRUMP COMPETITION: COVID-19 WAIVES A & # 39; GOOD IDEA & # 39 ;, DO NOT BE AFRAID OF THE PROTESTORS

"Six members of the advanced team tested positive for hundreds of tests, and the quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," Murtaugh said in a statement obtained by Fox News. "No positive COVID staff member or anyone in immediate contact will be at today's rally or close to assistants and elected officials."

Thousands of Trump supporters are expected at the rally, and many have been camped outside the arena for days to secure a place. The event is the first major Trump campaign event since the coronavirus pandemic closed much of the country in March, and it is projected to fill the BOK Center with 19,000 capacities.

Murtaugh emphasized that the campaign is taking security precautions.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"As previously announced, all rally attendees undergo temperature checks before going through security, at which time they are given wristbands, face masks and hand sanitizer," he said.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.