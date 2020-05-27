SKATEBIRD has been postponed until 2021 to add a story mode – Newsdio

SkateBIRD is an upcoming standalone game for the Nintendo Switch that will let you skateboard like a bird. What more could you ask for in life? Well, it was originally planned to release the game later in 2020, but unfortunately the game is being delayed due to a lot of things going on. You can read the full update on the Kickstarter page, but this delay brings a positive result. The development team will add a Story Mode for players to enjoy.

[W] We will go to a story mode! Just like a REAL story mode, not the tape side stories we were able to find that we had originally planned.

That is quite amazing. I honestly think it's quite smart to have delayed the release of SkateBIRD anyway after the announcement of Tony Hawk & # 39; s Pro Skater 1 and 2 It will come out later in 2020. This will help give a little more space between releases, and therefore have a little more room to breathe. I'm not going to lie, I really want to play both games.