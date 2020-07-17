Skid Row leader Sebastian Bach alleges Trump & # 39; supporters oppose rock n & # 39; roll & # 39;

Former Skid Row rocker Sebastian Bach tweeted a scathing message to supporters of President Trump claiming that being for him means that you "are against rock and roll."

The musician, who is rarely shy about expressing disgust at Donald Trump and his administration, posted a recent tweet on his account in which he spoke out against the president for his handling of the coronavirus and what he has done to the entertainment industry.

"If you support Donald Trump, you face rock and roll and all the musicians in the United States who have lost their jobs because a presenter on a reality TV show does not believe in science." he wrote.

The rocker continued to argue with Trump supporters in the comment section of the post, essentially continuing to note that he believes the administration's refusal to listen to and believe in scientific experts has exacerbated the COVID-19 pandemic, causing the U.S. It has more cases than most other countries and it puts the music industry in potential danger in the long run.

While some fans were surprised by the rocker's left-leaning comments, Yahoo Entertainment notes that those who have been paying attention know exactly how Bach feels about Trump's performance as president.

The singer and reality star like "Gone Country" and "Supergroup" previously tweeted in 2019 mocking the United States for choosing a reality star as its leader.

"I would do a better job (as president). After all, my reality TV shows were better than (Trump's) reality shows, so that automatically makes me more qualified. " he wrote at the time.

Since then, he has frequently shared insulting and critical tweets for Trump and his followers. In a 2018 interview with TheRecord.com, Bach noted that he voted for Hillary Clinton and said, "I don't understand how anyone would accept a reality show host as president instead of politician. It's crazy. It's like starting a band and you first show is at Toronto SkyDome. You have to build up to that.

In response to an angry commenter in his latest Twitter reprimand, Bach seemed to hint that he plans to cast his vote in 2020 for Joe Biden.

“I vote for a boy who can put kids at school and Americans at work. That's Joe Biden, not the fucking loser you support. " he wrote.