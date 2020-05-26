Skull revision [Chattanooga Film Festival 2020]

Armando Fonseca and Kapel Furman & # 39; s Skull It is a bloody-brutal, bloody-barbaric, bloody-bloody Brazilian midnight that emphasizes exaggerated deaths. A simple concept and tether execution anchors focus on an ancient berzerker summoned by those who shouldn't take advantage of those monstrous powers. Scene after scene is smeared Maniacsordid, as the innocent feed a bloodlust that often results in murders that will make you say "what the hell" after another victim's tail bone stabs the skull of the next poor club. Wake up the devil? You have the horns, that's fine.

In 1944, the Nazis did bad Nazi things and tried to use the Anhangá Mask for evil … just like the Nazis do. Advance to modern times, and the mask arrives in Sao Paulo after being discovered by archaeologists. There are still some believers in the purest race, and Anhangá remains an object of attention, which kills many viewers. The mask has a random body, unleashing a pre-Columbian God named Tahawantinsupay, who ends up with anyone standing / fornicating / protecting a church on their way. Godspeed Officer Beatriz Obdias (Natallia Rodrigues), the heroine charged with defeating Tahawantinsupay.

It is true that Skull it escapes with weaker narrative structures because the practical effects are so gratifying. As the mask chooses its host, and teleporters teleport to an underground realm complete with a skeletal diet, "ritual" motivation loses weight. Entrepreneur Tack Waelder (Ivo Müller) plays an obvious European villain, and kidnapped Bolivian children who never see considerable camera time are mentioned throughout the film, making this cinematic experience of cruelty massacres. Pulpy, almost pornographic representations of ridiculous violence that go beyond what the public asks of their independent artists (thank you).

Without the competent killing spree of "Skull Man" which is influenced by gross "form" figures like Jason Voorhees and Michael Myers, Skull It would be an underdeveloped disaster. As things stand, Fonseca and Furman acknowledge the written shortcomings and reward the public by letting blood rain down from the sky. No corpse thrown into the body of the film is mutilated in the same way. Any filmmaker can point a machete stab at his head, but a better movie, like Skull – He makes his assassin retrieve said machete and end the action with a full tear. Why? Why Skull you don't want to be just a slasher. Skull cracks in the ribs and hits the heads and adds heavy tips to "simpler" deaths. Think back to when you were a kid, sneaking out horror movies after bedtime hoping mom wouldn't come down the stairs – this is the kind of disgusting, ambitious, and contemptuously playful title that would leave you punished for weeks.

Rules Skull they are difficult to follow, which goes back to my earlier comment on narrative deficiencies. Sometimes this can be a beneficial deviation from slasher rules that encompasses nonsense. When does Skull Man extend his sword weapon through stretchy weave joints like Spider-Man but with projectile tendons? Hilarious, out of the blue, and please give me more without explanation. Another dive in the red-filtered crevice where a ruby-gem-eyed entity rules as a cousin to the Crypt Keeper (with cinder blocks as a crown)? Give me that sweet blood coloration. Ask me to explain to the engraved staff of the femur, why a priest grabs the hand of a crucifixion statue to reveal a sword and the blood dripping countdown? Neither mine nor the fort of the film.

Performances vary in quality, but leading players like Natallia Rodrigues' rude police procedure help us out. Rurik Jr., credited as "Skull", plays a centuries-old supernatural assassin with the imposition of the indestructibility of black magic. In a splash that is anti-Nazi and pro-representation, what we hope for is what we deliver to the renegade outsider who hunts "Skull" and "patches" bullet wounds with tampons (never taking the bullet out). It's outrageous and sometimes corny (Rodrigues' seriousness), but that's what drives the midnight madness home. Conceptualization of horror that plunges directly into danger and does not back down.

Skull "Cut" straight to the chase, with confidence, and maybe that's where my admiration and respect comes from. Bazookas Flamethrower Possessed masks with pointed features. Gallons over lakes over oceans of blood emerging from countless wounds. A human "monkey paw" hand that acts like a compass. It may not all stick together in a way that evokes A24-ish's first horror experience, of great thought, but sometimes you crave a beer, the Brazilian equivalent of pizza, and an unapologetic goregasmic slasher. wishes. Which, fortunately, are always visually and audibly evident (both “sticky” liquid sound design).