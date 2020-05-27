Skullcandy Launches Four New Headphones with Integrated Bluetooth Tracking Support

Skullcandy today announced a series of four new wireless headsets that include Tile's Bluetooth tracking technology. The headphones are called Push Ultra ($ 99.99), Indy Evo ($ 79.99), Indy Fuel ($ 99.99), and Sesh Evo ($ 59.99).



The Push Ultra Headphones are one of the most expensive Skullcandy headphones released today, with 40 hours of battery life, a wireless charging case, IP67 sweat and water resistance, and an over-the-ear hook design similar to the Powerbeats Pro. Each headphone includes playback and volume controls, and the hooks are moldable to best fit your ears.



For each model of the new earphones, Skullycandy built each earphone to act as an individual tile, allowing users to find the left or right earphone individually if lost. Skullcandy users will have access to some Tile Premium features, including extended location history and smart alerts.

Also, Skullcandy headphones can be found when inside their charging cases, which cannot be done with Apple AirPods. Apple offers its own solution for lost AirPods with the "Find My" app, which can locate a pair of lost AirPods if they are lost together outside the charging case at a nearby location.

Skullcandy headphones are available on the company's website, starting at $ 59.99.