Sky Brown: Skater, 11, hospitalized after fall of horror

The video shows Brown flying from the end of a half pipe while traveling at high speed.

Lying next to a teddy bear and a pink shark in her hospital bed, Brown assured her fans that although she is battered and bruised, she was "excited to come back even stronger and even tougher."

"I don't usually post my falls or talk about them, because I want people to see what fun I do, but this was my worst fall, and I just want everyone to know that I'm fine," Brown said. in your hospital video.

"It's okay to fall sometimes. I'm going to get back up and push myself even more. I know a lot is happening in the world right now and I want everyone to know that whatever we do, we have to do it. With love and happiness."

& # 39; Lucky to be alive & # 39;

After suffering cranial fractures and bone fractures in her left wrist and hand in her fall, she was taken to the hospital by helicopter. The British Olympic team did not immediately respond to CNN & # 39; s request for comment.

"Sky landed headfirst on a ramp in his hand," said Brown's father. "When he first arrived at the hospital, everyone feared for his life.

"Sky had the most twisted fall she has ever had and she is lucky to be alive. Sky is still positive and strong; the entire medical team is surprised to see her positivity."

In his YouTube video description, Brown said: "This was my worst fall yet. My helmet and arm saved my life. This will not stop me. I am going for gold in Tokyo 2021. Stay strong. Stay positive."

Brown was born in Miyazaki, Japan. Her mother is Japanese, while her father is British.