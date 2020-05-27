Skyrim's grandmother takes a break from worries about the game "due to health"

Unfortunate news has come up for the YouTube gamer community as Shirley Curry (known to many as the Skyrim Grandma) will take a break from the platform and games due to health issues. After four long years of publishing his adventures on Tamriel, Curry has decided that it is time to shift priorities to more pressing matters.

Gaining a following in 2015, Shirley Curry, 84, gained popularity on the Internet when she started playing live. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Since then, he has amassed an impressive 800,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel, constantly posting his adventures on Skyrim and other games you like to play. Her online fame has resulted in fans modifying Shirley to Skyrim, as well as requesting Bethesda to take her to the next one. Old scrolls game as an NPC (a proposal worth noting that was happily agreed upon by developer Bethesda).

However, according to the latest video posted on Shirley's channel, Shirley hasn't been enjoying making content lately and wants to take the time to get her health in order. Curry says: "My health is not very good, my blood pressure is going crazy, my stress level is too high"Curry will then elaborate on the video"I no longer enjoy recording, it is no longer fun … I feel like I'm under a microscope all the time" VG247 interpreted in an understandable way, this means that Curry was being intimidated by his online presence by trolls, but Curry went to fight for his viewers in Twitter, clarifying that most of his fans "they are very good, "going so far as to request that VG247 "eliminate this so that (the controversy) would disappear"

VG247 I don't know who you are or where you get your ideas, but there was NO "onslaught" of condescending comments! But yes, I am reducing my videos due to health. Most of the people on my channel are very friendly. I wish you would erase this to make it disappear. – ShirleyScurry (@ShirleyScurry) May 26, 2020

Well everyone, my Twitter channel was always my "happy place" with good vibes and chat, screenshots, flowers, shared music, etc. Today was not so relaxed. So maybe tomorrow is better if everyone puts these other things aside. See you tomorrow 😘 – ShirleyScurry (@ShirleyScurry) May 26, 2020

Although experts and concerned players thought they had their best interests at heart, Curry argues that the entire test deviated from the ratio and is actually another symptom of the same over-analysis of her playing hobby that is physically draining her. She tweeted the above a couple of hours later, sharing his frustration with another "& # 39;happy place & # 39;"of her raped, and expressing hope that"everyone will put aside these other things"Given how much joy and unity Curry brings to players of all generations, it's not fair that the beloved woman even has to explain that dealing with large numbers of fans is exhausting, especially in one's old age.

Shirley Curry has been playing since the 1990s, long before the advent of the broadcast. As Shirley says in her video, she's not doing this to earn a salary, and she doesn't care about Twitch's audience numbers. For her, it's about having fun. So if that has subsided from pressure from the audience to watch every move, or if you feel like it's affecting your health, then you have every right to take a break from streaming. Skyrim and other games. After all, she will have many games on her hands once she returns to Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls IV.

