Slavery as punishment for crimes is still legal in Ohio and lawmakers have been trying to change that for years.

Article 1, Section 6 of the Ohio State Constitution says: "There will be no slavery in this state, nor involuntary servitude, unless it is for the punishment of crime."
"Most legislators, including ourselves, didn't even realize it was still here in our constitution," Ohio State Representative and President of the Ohio Black Legislative Committee, Stephanie Howse, told CNN affiliate WEWS. .
"The more Ohioans know and understand what our responsibility is to correct past mistakes, the more willingly we can hold lawmakers-elect accountable," Rep. Howse told CNN on Wednesday.
On Friday, also known as Juneteenth, Ohio State Senator Cecil Thomas, a Democrat and a member of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, said in an online statement that he will present a joint resolution to remove the former slavery exception from the constitution. state.
The resolution would delete the phrase, "unless it is for the punishment of the crime."
The language of the amendment is in the process of being drafted and Senator Thomas will formally file it with the secretary next week, Rep. Howse told CNN.
"Words matter," Senator Thomas wrote in the online statement. "Most Ohioans would be surprised to learn that this exception is still in our government document."
"As we embark on making structural changes to our laws and policies that negatively affect people of color, it is important for Ohio lawmakers to come together to remove this painful reminder of a ruinous moment in our country's history," wrote.
If the amendment is approved by three-fifths of the state Senate and House, the resolution will be placed as a problem on the general election ballot in November, according to the online statement.
In 2016, Ohio State Representative Alicia Reece, a Democrat representing Cincinnati and later president of the Ohio Legislative Black Caucus, introduced a bill to remove the "archaic" and "offensive" slavery references from the constitution, But the bill fell on deaf ears and nothing was done to advance the amendment, Rep. Howse said.
"Without slavery, without exceptions," Reece said in a 2016 online statement. "More than 150 years after our nation abolished slavery, there can be no acceptable circumstance for slavery in our state, and our constitution must reflect that".