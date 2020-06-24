Slavery as punishment for crimes is still legal in Ohio and lawmakers have been trying to change that for years.





Article 1, Section 6 of the Ohio State Constitution says: "There will be no slavery in this state, nor involuntary servitude, unless it is for the punishment of crime."

"Most legislators, including ourselves, didn't even realize it was still here in our constitution," Ohio State Representative and President of the Ohio Black Legislative Committee, Stephanie Howse, told CNN affiliate WEWS. .

"The more Ohioans know and understand what our responsibility is to correct past mistakes, the more willingly we can hold lawmakers-elect accountable," Rep. Howse told CNN on Wednesday.