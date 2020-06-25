Sleep better curled up with your partner





The state of REM is one of the most important stages of sleep, which the body needs to consolidate memories, regulate emotions and solve problems, one of the reasons it dreams.

Couples had less fragmented and longer REM periods without disturbing when they slept together than when they slept alone, The study found.

Couples who sleep together also synchronize their sleep patterns, according to the study, which the researchers believe is a sign of satisfaction and depth in the relationship.

In fact, the higher the participants rated the importance of their relationship to their life, the stronger the synchronization of sleep with their partner, according to the study.