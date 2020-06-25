Sleep better curled up with your partner

The state of REM is one of the most important stages of sleep, which the body needs to consolidate memories, regulate emotions and solve problems, one of the reasons it dreams.
Couples had less fragmented and longer REM periods without disturbing when they slept together than when they slept alone, The study found.
Couples who sleep together also synchronize their sleep patterns, according to the study, which the researchers believe is a sign of satisfaction and depth in the relationship.
In fact, the higher the participants rated the importance of their relationship to their life, the stronger the synchronization of sleep with their partner, according to the study.
Sleep cycles
Your body goes through four different phases of sleep to fully recover.
In stage one, you start to sleep lightly. You disconnect from your environment in stage two, where you will spend most of your total sleep time.
Stages three and four contain the deepest, most restorative sleep and the dream state of REM, or rapid eye movement sleep.
The REM stage can occur at any time during that period, but on average, it begins approximately 90 minutes after you fall asleep. Is It is when your body and brain are busy storing memories, regulating mood and learning.
It is also when you dream. The muscles of the arms and legs become temporarily paralyzed during REM sleep, so you cannot represent your dreams and injure yourself.
Because a good night's sleep gives your sleep cycle time to repeat, you will go through several REM cycles, which take up approximately 25% of your total sleep time.
Another important stage of sleep is deep sleep, when brain waves slow down in what is called delta waves or slow wave sleep. It is the time when memories are further processed, muscles are repaired, the immune system is restored, and the brain produces new neurons.
A small study
The analysis used simultaneous dual polysomnography, a "very accurate, detailed, and comprehensive method of capturing sleep at many levels, from brain waves to movement, breathing, muscle tension, movement, and cardiac activity," said the Dr. Henning Johannes Drews, physician. of medicine at the Center for Integrative Psychiatry, Christian-Albrechts-Universität in Kiel, Germany.
The study found that couples sleeping together had increased limb movement, but did not appear to affect the quality of brain sleep.
"You could say that while his body is a bit rebellious when he sleeps with someone, his brain is not," Drews said.
While the study was small and much more research needs to be done, "sleeping with a partner could actually give you an extra boost regarding your mental health, memory, and creative problem-solving skills," he said.