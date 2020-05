Slap

Date: May 29, 2020

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, Florida

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

We are very slowly approaching Backlash, but tonight it is the Intercontinental Title tournament. That means a couple of semifinal matches and one of them is really interesting. It's AJ Styles vs. Elias and Jeff Hardy vs. Daniel Bryan, where I'll let you decide which one is interesting. Let's do it.