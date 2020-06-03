Small businesses across the United States were struggling to survive. Now they face a new threat.

Store owners say their stores have been damaged, such as broken windows and merchandise has been looted. That's after months of keeping doors closed or operating at limited capacity. Problems could significantly delay your recovery, they say, or even make it impossible.

"I'm dealing with a double whammy as a business owner," said Beth Aberg, owner of Random Harvest Home, a home furnishings chain with three locations that were mostly closed for more than two months. "I have been doing everything I know to re-open stores safely for everyone, but now I am faced with a whole new situation," he said.

She has incurred new costs as a result. At his store in the Georgetown neighborhood in Washington DC, "I paid $ 2,000 for someone to put plywood boards in front of my store because there has been so much looting and violence," he said.

She added: "This was a clear price hike for the service, but I had no choice."

In Seattle, there were at least 61 businesses and properties damaged Friday night, according to James Sido, a spokesman for the Seattle Downtown Association, a business advocacy group.

"This damage (and in some cases looting) occurred when some retailers were preparing to resume a level of operations in accordance with the Governor's gradual reopening," Sido said. "The companies that we closed for months were days away from restarting, now they face some measure of rebuilding."

Karen Bremer, executive director of the Georgia Restaurant Association, said in a statement that "the restaurants that were destroyed last night had recently reopened," adding that the damage "has created more obstacles to our recovery."

The last drop

For many small businesses, the damage of the protests could be the final blow.

Nug, a cannabis retailer in California, said all of its locations were affected.

"All the facilities were affected, each and every one of them," said John Oram, president and co-founder. "There are hundreds of lost jobs; real estate that has been completely damaged. I am outside of myself."

Nug's stores were left with broken windows, stolen plants and damaged manufacturing equipment, he said.

Oram estimated that the damage and losses would be in the multi-million dollar range. "It is enough to sink the company," he said. "No doubt about it". The devastation, he added, is compounded by broader challenges within the cannabis industry, where state legal operators struggle to access banking, loans and resources because the plant remains federally illegal.

Others say they may be forced to pack up and leave.

Greg Milefsky, owner of Balance Bicycle in Richmond, Virginia, said he may have to move out of a store. for looting.

Milefsky went to his store on Saturday night after receiving an alert that the alarm had sounded in the store.

"I climbed through the broken glass window. I stood in the middle of the store while the looters were still inside. I witnessed people throwing things and running," he said. "There was nothing I could do. I took my server and left the store."

They took all the bikes from the store. "I have no inventory left." He said the looters also took about $ 2,000 in cash.

He launched a GoFundMe campaign on Monday, which has raised over $ 9,000 out of a goal of $ 15,000. "I didn't want to do this … I want to make it clear to my donors that I can't reopen in the city if the tensions are still so high. So I'm thinking of moving the store to a different place, maybe a different part of the city, or the surrounding city. "

& # 39; This cause means a lot to us & # 39;

Many business owners have expressed solidarity with protesters, even as they try to make sense of their own financial loss.

Safia Munye, a Somali immigrant, fulfilled a lifelong dream when she opened Mama Safia's kitchen in Minneapolis about a year and a half ago. The restaurant burned down over the weekend.

"Everything is destroyed," Munye told CNN Business. "There is nothing there."

On Thursday night, Munye's daughter Saida Hassan and other members of her family were boarding the restaurant with plywood when the building next door caught fire. They had to leave and were unable to examine the damage until Friday night. When he was finally able to get to the restaurant, Hassan was horrified by the scene:

"It was a disaster," he said. In addition to Mama Safia, nearby buildings and cars had burned down. "It was so horrible," he said. "He was angry, he was upset."

Hassan was not angry with the protesters, however. In fact, after seeing what had happened, he joined them, both to help prevent further damage to other companies, and in solidarity.

"This cause means a lot to us," Hassan said, adding that most of the protesters were peaceful and that some helped her up to the store on Thursday night.

Munye stopped making insurance payments during the pandemic because he was unable to pay them. The restaurant has been able to raise almost $ 150,000 through a crowdfunding campaign, so it believes it will be able to reopen the business.

Derrick Hayes, owner and CEO of Big Dave & # 39; s Cheesesteaks in Atlanta, learned from a news report that four windows of his restaurant had been broken. "It was shocking to me," he told CNN Business. "I really worked hard to get here."

Still, Hayes, who is black, is with the protesters. "We want justice," he said.

He has insurance and hopes to be able to reopen the restaurant soon. But Hayes is concerned about other black business owners who don't have insurance.

"We are getting to Covid-19. There are many people who are struggling in this bad situation," he said. "We are fighting so many things at once," he added.

– Nathaniel Meyersohn and Alicia Wallace of CNN Business contributed to this report.