Small businesses struggle to pay the rent

Small business owners in the United States are losing a lot of sleep these days, worried about how much longer they will be able to resist. And so are its owners.

Economic closings and intermittent reopens due to coronavirus have made it difficult for business owners to cover their income, reports CNN Business & # 39; Jeanne Sahadi.

All of this has raised many questions. Sahadi spoke to a business owner who wondered who should be responsible for the rent when the government forces them to close: the business or the owner?

Some small business owners are delaying or making reduced rent payments. Others have had to borrow against their homes or use personal credit cards to cover business expenses.

But some deals are also being made.

Concessions like rent reduction or leniency can help both landlord and tenant, for example. There is also the option for a business owner to pay the owner a fixed percentage of future income.

Black workers say enough is enough

Thousands of workers left work on Monday to protest economic inequality and systemic racism.

The national black lives strike was organized by a coalition of black defense groups and unions to demand higher wages and better benefits and allow workers to form unions.

Many of those protesting were front-line workers, including those providing health, transport and food services.

According to the Associated Press, organizers said at least 20,000 workers in 160 cities quit the job.

"If you are concerned about life, you must challenge corporations that will put up a hashtag or slogan, but they will do nothing for workers who have health care or a living wage or decent employment," the Rev. Dr. William Barber II, a leader of the Campaign for the Poor, he told CNN.

Ivanka Trump tells the unemployed to 'find something new'

Presidential adviser Ivanka Trump launched a new ad campaign called "Find Something New" last week.

And it didn't go well for everyone.

In an effort to help unemployed Americans find new jobs, the initiative aims to promote the benefits of training and career alternatives that do not require a college degree. Their website lists the occupations expected to grow, links to resources such as apprenticeships and certification, and includes stories of people who have successfully changed their careers.

The effort was launched with a virtual roundtable of business leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, which was held at the White House.

But many people did not like the campaign. Some social media users called the new initiative "deaf" and "heartless" for its seemingly simple approach to getting a job. Last month, the U.S. economy had still lost nearly 15 million jobs since February.

Job seekers: take your post-its

If you're a recent graduate looking for a job, I'm sorry. It really is a difficult time to look for work.

What makes this current situation even more difficult to digest is the great speed at which things have changed: the unemployment rate went from 3.6% in January, when companies had difficulty finding workers, to 11.1% in June .

Deep breaths

There are steps you can take to identify and promote your own unique skills and talents to potential employers and help you get hired, he writes. Nancy Darling, professor of psychology at Oberlin College, for CNN Opinion.

Start by taking some Post-it notes and mapping your strengths, he advises. Write down the technical, linguistic, quantitative, team leadership, communication, and any other skills you have been able to perfect. And don't forget unusual talents (even juggling!).

Now is the time to tell your story and sell yourself. The key is to recognize which of your unique skills are most applicable to the job and display them along with your experience.

If you're tired of the view from your current home office, you can now take a look at what other people around the world are looking at all day.

WindowSwap website lets you cycle through views from homes around the world, reports CNN's Scottie Andrew.

So far, I've been able to take a look from Shanghai, China, saw a fairly busy street in Brixton, London, and saw beautiful scenery from Villongo, Italy.

Do you have a view that you think is worth sharing? You can also send your own 10-minute horizontal HD video from your window and frame.

Think of all the money you'll save by taking a world tour without ever leaving your living room. Happy virtual trips!