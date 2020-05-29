Smallville actress Lana Lang thinks the recast of Superman and Lois is amazing

Kristin Kreuk, who played Lana Lang on the series. Smallville, has expressed its support for the recasting of the paper in the next Superman and Lois series for the CW. After entering the Arrowverse through the network series Supergirl, Superman and Lois he was ordered directly to the series for the CW in January. Additionally, a new poster was recently released offering fans a sneak preview of the upcoming series, with its January 2021 release date confirmed as still intact. The two characters were recently spotted at CW's massive superhero crossover event, Crisis in infinite lands, which effectively helped set up your new series. Superman is also reported to have a crossover with Batwoman in early 2021, confirmed to take place in Smallville.

Before the Arrowverse took off from the ground, Smallville It was one of the first notable superhero shows on television. The series follows Clark Kent (Tom Welling) through his early years on Earth as he struggles to find his rightful place in the world, trying to harness and use his superpowers to improve his city and the world on his way to becoming Superman. Kreuk made his debut as Lang in the series' first year season, continuing as a regular series for seven of the ten seasons in the show's career. Although the series ended in 2011, Kreuk has stated that he would reprise his role as Lana if the series returned in animated form.

In an interview with TVLineKreuk discussed how he felt about him. Superman and Lois casting of Lana Lang, Emmanuelle Chriqui. When asked about the cast of Chriqui as the iconic character, Kreuk said: "She is wonderful and very personable."She continues saying:"I am sure she will be fine."As for the new version of the show's character, Kreuk added"I'm excited to … hear about how the show portrays her. She is an interesting character in the canon, so having her in a predominant role in this new show is incredible."

Since I left Smallville, Kreuk has appeared in a wide variety of projects. After his departure from the series, he would appear in the comedy series. Throw and Robot chicken, before starring in a series of his own for CW, Beauty and the Beast. The series ran for four seasons from 2012 to 2016 on the network, making it one of its most popular series. He is currently heading a new series, Truth Burden, where she plays a lawyer who returns to her hometown to handle a case involving a group of girls suffering from a mysterious illness. Although the series originated from CBC in Canada, CW has added the series to its current summer line in the United States.

Although Kreuk's portrayal of Lana Lang's character is beloved by most Smallville Fans, it will be refreshing to see a remake of the character, especially in a new series involving Superman and Lois Lane. It's also wonderful to see Kreuk not only approve of Chriqui's cast on paper, but also the version of the character, the show will also be implemented. Kreuk's talents were perfectly suited to his role in Smallville, bringing a warm earnestness to the character for many seasons. However, it will be exciting for fans to see a new iteration of the character when Lana Lang makes her debut in Superman and Lois in 2021.

