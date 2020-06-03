Smallville Cast Has A Secret DC Comics Cameo

Smallville He was one of the oldest live-action superheroes of all time, as the series focused on Clark Kent who grew up in the titular city before becoming Superman. The show was a success, for more than 10 seasons. While it was still airing, the cast made a secret cameo on the pages of DC Comics.

Smallville He starred in Tom Welling as Clark Kent, who joined his group of friends against threats in the city in which he grew up. The cast featured Kristin Kreuk as Lana Lang, Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luthor, Allison Mack as Chloe Sullivan, and Sam Jones III as Pete Ross. Despite taking a more basic approach to superhero theatricality, the show featured long-term arcs and appearances by a handful of DC heroes, including Green Arrow, Supergirl, Green Arrow, and Booster Gold. After the show's second season, three cast members made a surprise cameo in Teen Titans

In Teen Titans # 1 (2003) by Geoff Johns and Mike McKone, Conner Kent is a Smallville High School student. Martha Kent lets him know that even if he has trouble adjusting at first, he will eventually find his balance, just like Clark before him. The comic then shows Conner navigating the halls of Smallville High, when you can see a group of students behind him talking about the upcoming welcome parade. The characters are spitting images of the Smallville characters Clark, Pete, and Chloe.

The cameo moment makes sense, as the TV show was still relatively new after completing its second season during the comic's release. While none of the characters are mentioned in the subject or are never seen again, Johns and McKone nodded. Smallville. Considering Conner was a student at Smallville High, including Clark, Pete, and Chloe as background characters is a great way to do a secret crossover without any of the implications of Clark Kent existing as a student and superhero. It is a little Easter egg that Smallville fans can enjoy and that has nothing to do with history; It would have been very strange for Conner to approach Clark and ask how Ma and Pa Kent are doing. Regardless, for better or for worse, Smallville was influential for both superhero television shows and comic books. The nice scene nod to the now iconic show.

