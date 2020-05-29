Smart TVs where you can watch HBO Max and how to watch them on other TVs

While your TV is probably one of the best devices for watching HBO Max videos, the actual level of smart TV support is limited at the moment.

HBO Max It is the latest streaming service that you can watch on your 4K smart TV, although not all TV brands and models are supported. Due to the limited level of support for smart TVs, many consumers may find that they cannot download an app for their specific TV and watch HBO Max. However, with a little help from other devices, there are ways to watch HBO Max on a smart TV, when the brand and model aren't directly compatible.

HBO Max arrived on May 27, with a wide variety of content. With thousands of hours of movies and shows to stream, and including some of the most popular titles and franchises, HBO Max offers a lot on the content level. On the contrary, and due to how new this service is still, HBO Max has not been launched with wide support for smart TVs, unlike when Disney launched its streaming service, Disney +.

At the brand level, HBO Max is currently only available as an app for download on Samsung smart TVs. Also, Samsung TV support only extends to 2016 and later models. While Samsung is the only major name on the list, HBO Max is also available for download as an Android TV app. Therefore, any smart TV running on Android TV will be able to download HBO Max and start streaming. While other smart TV brands, models, and platforms are expected to gain support in due course, there is currently no news from AT&T or WarnerMedia as to when. As a result, owners of a third-party smart TV or running on a platform other than Android TV may need to consider an alternative route to view HBO Max content on the big screen in their living room.

How to stream HBO Max without TV app compatibility

If you don't have a Samsung smart TV or one that works with Android TV, then there are ways to access HBO Max on a TV through an additional device. For example, HBO Max is also available on select streams and set-top boxes, such as Apple TV and any player that runs on Android TV. Similarly, select game consoles are also supported, including PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Therefore, if you own any of these additional devices, you can watch HBO Max by downloading the respective platform app and connecting the device to the TV.

For those without any of the devices mentioned above, another possibility is to connect a PC, Mac or Chromebook to the TV and stream HBO Max that way. In addition, HBO Max also comes with Chromecast support, allowing Android and iPhone owners to stream videos from their smartphones to the TV. In the case of the iPhone, AirPlay could also be an option, as long as the TV or other device connected to the TV also supports the technology. Similarly, some TV brands offer their own version of Chromecast and AirPlay, and so those native technologies could also be an additional option to stream HBO Max from a smartphone or laptop to a smart TV.

