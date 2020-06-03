Smiley Face – Its enduring origin story will make you smile

This article was published in collaboration with Artsy, the global platform for discovering and collecting art. The original article can be viewed. here

In a James Joyce video installation, a yellow circle rotates as two black ovals and a curved line fall at the bottom, frustrated by gravity. Watching the video, Perseverance in the Face of the Foolish, which was screened at Banksy's emerging dystopian theme park, Dismaland in 2015, one can mentally reassemble all three shapes in their family formation: two eyes and a giddy smile.

It is a testament to the symbol that it can be deconstructed to such an extent and still be immediately recognizable. There is no doubt that it is a smiling face, although it seems anything but happy.

The yellow smiley face icon was born in 1963 in Worcester, Massachusetts, when the State Mutual Life Assurance Company reached out to graphic designer Harvey Ball to create moral encouragement for employees. According to the story, it only took ten minutes for Ball to create an icon that would bind so tightly into the fabric of American culture that we would be forced to file claims and contemplate it for decades to come. He was paid a whopping $ 45 for his work.

For such a durable image, the logic behind this is almost ridiculously simple. Ball is often quoted as saying to the Associated Press: "I made a circle with a smile for a mouth on yellow paper, because it was shiny and shiny."

Harvey Ball photo from People Magazine, 1998. Credit: Photo by Michael Carroll. Courtesy of People Magazine and the Worcester History Museum.

The company produced thousands of buttons and signs, setting the stage for Hallmark representatives Bernard and Murray Spain to rush into the early 1970s and protect the design with the slogan "Have a Happy Day". Just a year later, French journalist Franklin Loufrani launched the Smiley Company, which became a global licensing giant.

In essence, the smiley is like any other symbol: a visual element that has been assigned a specific meaning.

Why have these symbols at all? Marcel Danesi, professor of anthropology and semiotics at the University of Toronto, said the symbols are like "little capsules (that) tell us what things are about, on our own terms." Not unlike language, "they form a kind of rhetorical system that supports an entire society. We live by symbols."

The stability of this system is under debate; Symbols often display the flexible quality of Play-Doh. On his face, the smiley is simple and feels good, easy to learn and reproduce.

In the right context, it triggers that giddy childhood rush: the moral drive that inspired the image from the start. But stretched in one way or another, the icon quickly becomes surreal. When Jon Savage wrote for The Guardian in 2009, the smiley "presented such a fixed facade of child satisfaction that it was ready for subversion."

Over the years, the icon has been reinvented by bands like Nirvana and the Talking Heads, and flourished in the rave culture of the '80s and' 90s, printed on ecstasy pills and flyers for acid house DJs. Teen Vogue recently reported that "the playful symbol seems to be re-emerging" in fashion, including on Marc Jacobs' runways and on Justin Bieber's Drew House line.

The smiley has held a rare dual position as a countercultural icon and model for American consumerism. The Smiley Company, which raised $ 419.9 million in 2017, claims that the smiley face is more than an icon, it is "a spirit and a philosophy." Although the company is global, this particular phrase plays a very American chord. It presents an almost cult obsession with happiness, and what we can buy to achieve it.

When the icon appears in art, its meaning is often twisted or exaggerated. Nate Lowman has created children's depictions of emoticons, overlapping and colored outside the lines. Lowman, according to a 2012 New York Times profile by Jacob Bernstein, is "somewhat obsessed" with the face, "seeing in it a kind of collective mask, what he calls 'eager hysteria to look happy'. ; ".

The paintings by artist Nate Lowman are displayed during the exhibition "Empire State. New York art now" in Rome on April 22, 2013. Credit: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

Various versions of the smiley face also appeared in Jacqueline Humphries' emoticon-inspired pieces, including ":) 🙂 🙂 🙂 (2016)"; Wesley Martin Berg's dark comedy "Medicate"; "Grin Reaper" (2005) and "Flying Copper" (2004) by Banksy; and Katsu's "Newly Released Facial Recognition from Jail" (2015), among others. DJ and producer Fatboy Slim, who showed off his impressive catalog of ephemeral smiles at the recent exhibition, Smile High Club, said he sees it as a symbol of "happiness, foolishness, stupidity and unconditional life."

It's hard to talk about the smiley face without broaching the topic of emojis, which we sprinkle on everything from Instagram posts to work emails. The smiley is no longer a standalone icon, but a single character in an online visual language.

Meet the inventor of the emoji

Although the invention of smilies is commonly attributed to Shigetaka Kurita of Japanese telecommunications company NTT Docomo, the main set of yellow smilies has an undeniable relationship to Ball's original design. As more online communication occurs, the smiley acquires a more nuanced range of emotions. It can be a substitute for genuine happiness, or a balm for words that might otherwise sound harsh. The rise of emoticons has sparked a large number of studies and trials on the evolution of online language.

Given its rampant proliferation, will the smiley ever lose its value as a signifier? If it can mean everything, then surely it will mean nothing. Danesi, however, did not seem concerned about this existential threat to the happy symbol. He suggested that the more meaning we apply to it, the more staying power it will have, even if we don't always know what to do with it. Or, even simpler: the smiley will persist because it is cute.

Perhaps, said Danesi with a smile, he will go and find a smiling shirt to wear, "so that he can bring the sun into people's lives." Ironic or not, that may be reason enough to smile.