Smith and Von Spakovsky: the Supreme Court decision on the & # 39; infidels & # 39; it's a victory for We the People

All nine Supreme Court justices agreed Monday that states can enforce promises made by presidential voters to support the presidential candidate preferred by the citizens of their states, and that states can punish voters who break that promise.

In doing so, the Court has affirmed that the Electoral College is an important part of our constitutional structure that balances popular sovereignty with the benefits of a federal system in which state governments play a vital role.

Every four years, Americans go to the polls to cast votes and make their election for president. But what Americans really select is a list of voters who have vowed, as members of the Electoral College, to vote for the candidate who wins the most popular vote in their state (except Maine and Nebraska, which employ slightly more) . complex allocation system based on popular vote winner and Congressional districts).

SUPREME COURT RULES STATES MAY PENALTY OR ELIMINATE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORS "WITHOUT FAITH"

While we all vote in November, voters gather in state chapters in December to cast their votes as promised when they accepted the role of being an elector.

The number of Electoral College votes to which each state is entitled is the total of its two US senators and the number of members they have in the House of Representatives.

This deal balances the interests of the larger states with larger populations and the smaller, often more rural states with smaller populations so that presidential candidates do not ignore those smaller states and only campaign in the large urban centers of population.

But what happens when one of those voters fails? For example, a voter promised to vote for his preferred presidential candidate (candidate A) who won the vote in his state, but instead breaks his promise and votes for candidate B or C, or someone else who was not even in the vote.

Can the state eliminate that "infidel voter"? Can they punish or at least fine the unfaithful voter?

That is the question the Supreme Court faced and the answer to all of the above is "yes."

Here's the backstory: In 2016, three voters from Washington state pledged to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In an attempt to include the elections in the House of Representatives (what happens if no candidate receives the majority of the votes from the Electoral College, currently 270), these three voters cast their votes for Colin Powell despite Clinton taking over the state . Washington fined them $ 1,000 each according to state law.

Unfaithful voters sued in state court arguing that the fines violated the Constitution and their right to exercise a different option by casting their vote, but the Washington Supreme Court upheld the law and the fines.

Similarly, in Colorado, three voters pledged to cast their Electoral College votes in 2016 for Hillary Clinton, but instead announced that they would vote for former Ohio Governor John Kasich.

However, only one did so because after that voter cast his vote for Kasich, the Colorado secretary of state immediately removed him from office, canceled his vote, and replaced him with a different voter who voted for Clinton.

The other two electors saw this and also reluctantly voted for Clinton, despite their express desire to vote for Kasich.

All three electors sued in federal court, and unlike the Washington Supreme Court, the Tenth Circuit found that Colorado had violated the Constitution by removing the elector who had voted for Kasich and voiding his vote.

These "unfaithful" electoral votes in Washington and Colorado were part of a concerted effort in 2016 to convince voters to break their promises in order to launch elections to the House of Representatives. Only "seven voters from across the nation cast unfaithful votes, the most in a century but well below the target."

Why did the United States Supreme Court decide that the Washington Supreme Court was right and that the Tenth Circuit was wrong?

He looked at the text of the Constitution.

The applicable section in art. II of the Constitution, according to eight judges, is very simple: it says that the states can appoint voters "in the way that the Legislature of the same can order."

In the opinion of these eight judges, "Article II, the appointing power of § 1 gives States a powerful authority over presidential electors, in the absence of any other constitutional restriction", which means that as a condition for the By appointment, a state "may demand that (a) voter actually deliver on its promise, under penalty of penalty."

Going further, Judge Elena Kagan, writing for these eight, noted that "nothing in the Constitution expressly prohibits States from taking away the discretion to vote from presidential electors."

More from Opinion

Judge Clarence Thomas, who agreed with the ruling, rejected the Article II analysis by the majority because he believes that this last point really holds the key to the outcome.

He said: “The Constitution does not address, expressly or by necessary implication, whether States have the power to require that presidential voters vote for candidates elected by the people. Article II, § 1, and the Twelfth Amendment provide for the election of the President through a body of electors. But none speaks directly of the power of a State over the voter's vote. "

In any case, all nine judges agree that the Constitution does not prohibit states from limiting the discretion of voters. Most approved of the idea that both John Jay in Federalist 64 and Alexander Hamilton in Federalist 68 seemed to indicate that voters would exercise some discretion. But, "whether by choice or by accident, the Framers did not reduce their thoughts about voter discretion to the printed page."

The "sparse instructions (in the Constitution) took no position on how independent (or faithful to) popular and party preferences should be the votes of the electors."

Essentially, whether voters can exercise discretion depends on the states. However, as most pointed out, the historical practice of the early days of the Republic shows that voters have committed to voting for private candidates rather than acting as free agents.

In fact, only 180 voters have cast unfaithful votes for the President or Vice President. That is from more than 23,000 electoral votes cast in our nation's history. And more than a third of those 180 occurred in 1872 when one of the party's top candidates died after Election Day, but before voters cast their votes.

Unfaithful voters have never affected the outcome of a presidential race.

Judge Joseph Story was an early and authoritative source on American constitutional law. He wrote in 1833 in his "Commentaries on the United States Constitution" that any "exercise of independent judgment (on the part of the electors) would be treated () as a political usurpation, dishonorable to the individual, and a fraud upon his electors" . because in almost all cases the voters had already "silently" or "publicly promised (d)" how they would vote.

Echoing Judge Brett Kavanaugh's concerns about the oral argument, this result is faithful to the text of the Constitution and avoids creating chaos if all states had to allow their constituents to act as free agents.

After all, while chaos can be compelling television, it breeds terrible government. Judge Kagan emphasized this point by describing what happened in the 1796 elections when political rivals John Adams and Thomas Jefferson, "the leaders of the two warring political parties of the era, the Federalists and the Republicans, became President and vice president, respectively. "

According to Kagan, "One could think of this as fodder for a new season of Veep," the hit HBO series.

However, in reality, it hampered real governance and created some degree of chaos.

To clarify this point, Kagan did not have to look beyond the upcoming 1800 elections and the popular Broadway show "Hamilton".

He explained that when the 1800 elections ended in the House of Representatives because Jefferson and Aaron Burr tied for Electoral College, "Alexander Hamilton secured his place on the Broadway stage, but possibly also in the cemetery, putting pressure on the Federalists in the House. to leave the election to Jefferson, whom he detested but who considered a less existential threat to the Republic. "

Fortunately, Congress passed, and in 1804, states ratified the Twelfth Amendment, which requires voters to cast separate votes for the president and vice president. That alleviated the chaos caused by the original operation of the Electoral College.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As Heritage President Kay Cole James succinctly summed up, the Court's decision safeguards our "electoral college system, which has protected our democratic process and provided unprecedented stability in our form of representative democracy for more than two centuries" .

Through the mechanisms established in our Constitution, including the Electoral College, "We the People" elect our leaders and retain final sovereignty over our own affairs. The Supreme Court has helped us maintain that sovereignty.

This column first appeared in the Heritage Foundation's "The Daily Signal".

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT HANS VON SPAKOVSKY