Smithsonian picking up protest signs for Lafayette Square, symbols of George Floyd riots in DC

Following the announcement that Lafayette Square in Washington DC will reopen after several protests related to George Floyd, the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History said it is contemplating collecting signs that were placed on security fences, which will now be removed. .

Museum officials are in talks to get the posters around Lafayette Square, spokeswoman Melinda Machado told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

"Certainly, the National Museum of American History is listening to our communities and working to document current moments through a variety of objects and stories," he said.

The National Park Service said the US Secret Service and Park Police. USA They will have removed most of the temporary fences that have been erected around the park and on nearby federal properties by Wednesday, according to the WSJ.

"Imagine what could have been financed with all the money spent on the police establishing a militarized zone," protester Kathleen Kulikowski told The WSJ. "It felt like there were soldiers on every street in all directions."

The riot fence surrounding the White House was covered in posters of protesters on Sunday, according to Fox 6.

Those who posted the signs reportedly supported the Black Lives Matter movement and also condemned the militarization of the United States police forces.