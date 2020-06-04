Smokey Bones creates an extreme bacon donut for Donut Day: & # 39; A love letter for our meat obsessed guests & # 39;

Meat. That's what it's for Donut day.

The official date for National Donut Day is Friday, June 5. But instead of celebrating candy and carbohydrate parties the same way you always have, filling your face with sweet carbohydrates, Smokey Bones He wants you to fill your face with meat (and also with sugar and carbohydrates).

The restaurant chain has presented its special offer for a limited time: the best meat / bacon donut.

Their "donut" features a 3/8 inch (thick) slice of Applewood smoked bacon, hand-carved and then candied in brown sugar and black pepper. The piece of meat is then roasted until crisp and a traditional donut ring is formed.

But Smokey Bones is not done with his faux-donut yet. The sugary, spicy, crispy slice is dipped into the restaurant's "vanilla cake batter" and cooked until perfectly browned. On top of that goes a second icing sugar and maple sugar icing. Then it is covered with even more pieces of smoked bacon.

"Our chef Peter Farrand created something that not only tastes delicious, but is also a love letter for our meat-obsessed guests," CEO James O’Reilly said in a press release. "His creativity took a typical maple bacon donut and elevated it to something you won't find anywhere else."

The donut is available for one day only on June 5 at select Smokey Bones locations.