Smorgasburg returns to Brooklyn on July 20 with big changes

Do you remember Smorgasburg?

If you were wanting to eat at food truck parties while the Manhattan skyline looms over the East River like in the summers of yesteryear, don't worry. The weekend food market, whose iconic location in Williamsburg is known to attract tens of thousands of people every weekend, returns on Monday.

But, like any other once-crowded event that New Yorkers know and love, it will be different.

Now, it's a smaller, socially distanced affair called Smorg To Go. Read on to find out what to expect.

The location

The cookout festival is now Smorg To Go, a takeaway model at 51 N. Sixth St., across Kent Avenue from its usual venue. Additional locations are being worked on, but for now, visitors can fill their bellies here with stings from a rotating line of vendors.

Among them is the Clinton Hill Good Batch, known for its ice cream sandwiches, which is one of the oldest vendors on the market.

"While it's a new normal, it's at least a return to something that has kept our business thriving for the past decade," says Anna Gordon, 36, founder, chef, and co-owner of Good Batch.

Smorgasburg typically hosts around 100 vendors a day per week. Now Smorg To Go will operate seven days a week between 11:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. – but with far fewer vendors. There will be 10 in total, and they will rotate weekly.

The sellers

The first two weeks will see a mix of Smorgasburg pillars, including the Good Batch, and newcomers, like the Portland, Oregon-based Whole Bowl (serving rice and bean dishes). Those two will be installed starting Monday and will join Lobsterdamus, #Gogi (Geo Si Gi), Berg & # 39; s Pastrami, Burger Supreme, Excell Kingston Eatery, Mai Bpen Rai, Mao’s Bao and Vaquero Elotes in the first week.

How to order and collect

This time, instead of heading to each vendor's truck or stall to search for selections and buy food, hungry customers will need to place an order through a new web ordering platform, SmorgToGo.com. The site launches on Monday alongside the renovated market.

When their order is ready, customers will receive an email or text message notification to pick up their take-away items in a central location on the lot.

Where to eat your food

In an effort to avoid overcrowding, eating on site will not be permitted.

Instead, organizers say, people can grab their bagged meals or snacks and head to the nearby Marsha P. Johnson State Park, just a block away, for a picnic.

What to ask for

"I'm going to introduce smoked and cured pastrami sandwiches," says Andrew Steinberg, the founder of Berg & # 39; s Pastrami, which debuted in Smorgasburg in 2019. That said, you can get a classic pastrami sandwich for $ 13, and the Vegans even have their own eggplant-based version for $ 9. But if you're looking for the mile-high Katz-style sandwich, that will cost $ 21. And because "someone always brought a babka to the party" when Steinberg was growing up, The 36-year-old Astoria resident will also sell freshly baked slices of the classic Nutella Chocolate Chip Cake for $ 3 each.

Meanwhile, Good Batch will serve up its popular ice cream sandwiches. For $ 7 each, you can choose from vanilla and oatmeal candy, brownie candy, or confetti cake.

Also for the first week, get your meat fix at the Korean #Gogi Grilled Pork Stall and, for something Thai, the Papaya Salad stand Mai Bpen Ren.

Among the options for the second week, Petisco Brazuca, a Brazilian restaurant for transplants from Sao Paulo Ricardo Rosa and Vanessa Oliveira, known for its creamy chicken croquettes, called coxinha. Also that second week, if you're making a cake, check out Groundlings Pizza.

Sorry, seniors: alcohol will not be served.

Additional security measures

Organizers say social distancing, wearing face masks, and meeting all city and state health guidelines will be strictly enforced for everyone from vendors to customers.

Now let's eat!