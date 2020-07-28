Smuggling recovered from Portland protesters includes bleach, Molotov cocktail equipment, feds say

Some of the "violent agitators" who have attended the protests in Portland, Oregon, have brought hockey sticks, paint, shields and even a bottle of bleach, the United States Attorney's Office in Oregon announced on Twitter.

"Contraband such as gasoline, hockey sticks, defense shields, leaf blowers, paint sprayers, paint cans, and a jar prepared for a Molotov cocktail have been seized by federal police from violent agitators outside federal court in Portland # portlandprotest. " the tweet says, along with several images of the items that have been confiscated.

Protests first erupted in Oregon City, and across the country, after George Floyd's police murder on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, held his knee to his neck. for almost nine minutes, despite Floyd's screams that he couldn't breathe.

Since then, Portland has seen more than 60 nights of protests, which have recently turned into riots in the wake of the federal government's decision to send federal Justice Department agents and erect fences around the perimeter of a federal court.

The Justice Department announced Monday that 22 people had been arrested from July 23 to 27 in connection with the weekend protests outside the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland, on charges including assault on a law enforcement officer. , vandalism, looting and arson.

Billy J. Williams, United States attorney for the Oregon office, told The Oregonian that local officials were engaging in "meaningless political theater" by addressing that issue with federal authorities intervening to assist local police. .

Williams called on Portlanders to urge "violent extremists" who have attempted to tear down the security fence, or have lit fires and fired fireworks in the space between the fence and the courthouse, to stop, according to the report.

"Until that happens, we will do what we have to do to protect federal property," he told the outlet. "When the violence ends, there will be no need for the presence of nighttime federal officials." .. It seems simple enough. "