Snapchat removes Juneteenth filter after criticism

"We deeply apologize to members of the Snapchat community who found this lens offensive," a Snapchat spokesperson told CNN Business. "A diverse group of Snap team members were involved in developing the concept, but a version of the lens that was released for Snapchatters this morning had not been approved through our review process."
The spokesperson added that he is investigating why this error occurred so that it can be avoided in the future.
Mark S. Luckie, vocal diversity advocate and former Facebook manager, tweeted
over the filter, calling it "interesting" and saying "Smile to break the chains? Then it's okay." Other people call it
"deaf tone" in social networks.
June 19, the June 19 holiday, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Several companies have given employees a day off this year after weeks of protests across the country over the death of George Floyd.
Snapchat has faced criticism in the past for other controversial filters, which overlay digital objects and special effects on photos and videos. In 2016 Snapchat released a Bob Marley lens, which added dreadlocks and dark skin color, prompting black-faced accusations. A different lens the same year featured squinting, grinning eyes, and flushed cheeks, what some users called "yellow face."
Snapchat's parent company, Snap (SNAP), is the rare technology company that doesn't publish a public diversity report. In an interview last week, Snap co-founder and CTO Bobby Murphy told CNN Business that the company is working on a way to do it. The vast majority of the company's management team and board of directors are white.
"We want to be careful not to normalize the numbers across the tech industry, because I think in some cases with everyone posting their numbers, it can feel like an acceptance of the way things are," Murphy said. "Those diversity numbers are published internally, and we use them as a marker to progress on our own, and our team is indeed working on a way to publish those numbers and represent the progress that we at least hope to be making for our company." "