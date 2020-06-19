Snapchat removes Juneteenth filter after criticism

"We deeply apologize to members of the Snapchat community who found this lens offensive," a Snapchat spokesperson told CNN Business. "A diverse group of Snap team members were involved in developing the concept, but a version of the lens that was released for Snapchatters this morning had not been approved through our review process."

The spokesperson added that he is investigating why this error occurred so that it can be avoided in the future.

Mark S. Luckie, vocal diversity advocate and former Facebook manager, tweeted over the filter, calling it "interesting" and saying "Smile to break the chains? Then it's okay." Other people call it "deaf tone" in social networks.

June 19, the June 19 holiday, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Several companies have given employees a day off this year after weeks of protests across the country over the death of George Floyd.