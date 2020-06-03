Snapchat will stop promoting Trump after controversial posts







Trump's account is regularly featured on Snapchat's "Discover" feature, which also features content from celebrities and news organizations.

"We are not currently promoting the President's content on Snapchat's Discover platform. We will not amplify voices inciting racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover," said Rachel Racusen, spokeswoman for Snap, the parent company of Snapchat. , it's a statement. Wednesday.

"Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we unite with all who seek peace, love, equality and justice in the United States," said Racusen.

The president's account remains on the platform.

In a statement to reporters, Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale criticized the move, accusing Snapchat of "trying to manipulate the 2020 election" and "cracking down on President Trump." Racusen said the decision was made over the weekend after Trump's tweets threatened that protesters who violated the White House fence would be "greeted with the most vicious dogs and sinister weapons I've ever seen." In a note to Snap staff on Sunday , the company's CEO, Evan Spiegel, wrote, "We simply cannot promote accounts in the United States that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do it on or off our platform. Our Discover content platform is a curated platform where we decide what we promote. We've talked over and over again about working hard to make a positive impact, and we'll talk about the content we promote on Snapchat. We can continue to allow divisive people to maintain an account on Snapchat, always and when the content posted on Snapchat is consistent with our community guidelines, but we will not promote that account or content in any way. " And he adds: "There are many debates about the future of our country and the world. But there is simply no place for debate in our country about the value of human life and the importance of a constant fight for freedom, equality, and justice we are standing with all those who defend peace, love and justice and we will use our platform to promote good instead of evil. " The decision marks an escalation in tensions. between the Trump administration and some social media companies. Last week, Twitter first put a fact check tag on multiple Trump tweets about mail ballots, and days later it put a warning tag on a Trump tweet about the protest, in which it warned: "When the looting, the shooting begins. " Facebook chose not to act in identical posts that appeared on his platform. Triumph signed an executive order Last week, he addressed social media companies after the Twitter move, in what he claimed was an attempt to "defend freedom of expression from one of the most serious dangers it has faced in US history.".





