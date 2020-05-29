SNK to Launch NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN COLLECTION this Summer – Newsdio

Samurai Shodown is a fairly popular SNK weapon-based fighting game franchise and the company recently revealed that seven of the modern system games will be released soon.

The games will be included in the Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection which will include Samurai Shodown, Samurai Shodown II, Samurai Shodown III, Samurai Shodown IV: Amakusa's Revenge, Samurai Shodown V, Samurai Shodown V Specialand Samurai Shodown V Perfect. Fans should be even more excited about the latest title, as it was never released before.

Fans will be able to enjoy the online multiplayer mode, a music player with more than 200 tracks, and even a special museum mode that includes development documents such as concept art and interviews. This is sure to be a cool thing for fans to enjoy. In fact, PC gamers have a chance to get the game for free next month.

From June 11 to 18, fans will be able to purchase Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection free from the Epic Games store. After 18, fans can purchase the title on the Epic Games Store or Steam for around $ 40. Then on July 28, the game will launch on Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Via: ComicBook.com