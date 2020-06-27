Snoop Dogg considered a "hypocrite" for working with Kanye West

Snoop Dogg started showing trend on Saturday after releasing footage from a studio shoot with Kanye West, who the West Coast rapper once said President Donald Trump "brainwashed."

The clip features Snoop, West, and producer Dr. Dre, who is currently working on his own version of Kanye's latest album, "Jesus Is King." While Dre escaped criticism, Snoop was called immediately, as West was previously brought to task for his support of the current commander-in-chief.

"F – k snoop dogg. He is the greatest hypocrite. " wrote a disappointed fan. "Was he talking bad about Kanye when he was wearing MAGA hats now that he's in the Stu with him? I fuck like hell.

Another critic additional, "Uncle Snoop izza Hypocrite. He goes against his words now. I thought I hated Ye.

"Remember when Snoop Dogg was talking about Kanye, now he looked like a groupie in the studio? Clown," wrote another

In a 2018 interview with Sirius XM's DJ Suss One, the California native deemed anyone supporting Trump to be racist and dropped several F-bombs targeting MAGA supporters, including West.

"If you like that n-a, you're a mother-king racist." F – k you and f – k him … Kanye too, n – a, don't forget him too, f – k you too! Throw it in the bag, because it's with them, mothers.

In a separate 2018 interview with 97.9 The Box, Snoop was quick to say that he never "hated" Kanye, but felt that the Grammy winner was being "brainwashed" and "used."

"I'm not mad at him, I'm mad at the system for using it and not having the smart people around him to see that."