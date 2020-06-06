Snoop Dogg reveals his plans to vote for the first time in November

Snoop Dogg says he never voted, but this year he plans to change that.

"For many years they brainwashed me thinking you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record," revealed the rapper, who has had a gun and drug conviction since his high school days, although he says his record has been removed. the real 92.3.

RAPPER LUDACRIS TWEETS PROTEST APPROVAL RECEIVING LETTERS & # 39; MOVE B — H & # 39; FROM THE 2001 SONG ON NYPD OFFICERS

But when asked if he plans to vote in November, Snoop, who has been a vocal critic of President Trump, even going so far as to pretend to shoot him on video, said: "Definitely, because we have to make a difference. I can't talk about that and not be.

"I can't tell you to do it, so you're not going to do it. Everyone knows I'm on the front lines. I'm not going to tell you to do something I didn't do."

This article originally appeared on page six.