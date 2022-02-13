Can love happen in an unexpected time, say in a chaotic political situation. Yes, why not! Snowdrop is a sweet romantic movie that takes place in a chaotic environment. Snowdrop is a captivating tale of romance and war that will keep you glued to the screen from beginning to end. The story follows Snowdrop, a young woman who helps a bleeding boy and takes him to her dormitory. As the story proceeds, they both fall in love. The story is a very light-paced romantic movie that takes place in a chaotic South Korean time.

What is Snowdrop about?

The story of Snowdrop takes place in November and December 1987. In the movie, Lim Soo-ho portrays a graduate student who is discovered covered in blood by Eun Yeong-ro, a female university student. She hides the boy from the government in her dormitory room at her women’s university. Soo-ho is not who he appears to be. Against the backdrop of political upheaval, it becomes clear that this may not just be a simple love story between two people but rather something more akin to an epic drama.

Raising controversies

There has been a lot of controversy around Snowdrop, as it became the subject of historical negationism. While some of the defenders of Snowdrop have pointed to the need for respect that must be given in order freedom of expression. However, the Political commentator Chin Jung-Kwon urged the public to “just watch the drama as a drama”. Taking into account the controversy and the justifications, its selection of historical backdrop is rather confusing. The story of Snowdrop takes us on a difficult and treacherous journey – it is a love story between a North Korean spy and a university student set in 1987, a year when many protesting students were accused of being North Korean spies and brutally suppressed.

Watching the show, viewers were filled with anger and pain as they felt that such a storyline would dishonour those who got them their freedom. However, Network insisted on watching it first before making any judgment. The showrunners have done an excellent job of convincing us that this is the past. The lighting and set designs are all very warm, giving off a sense of warmth in their presentation which adds to your immersion into what would have undoubtedly been a chaotic time period for those living through it.

Jisoo’s first official role in Snowdrop

Jisoo is a great character because she’s so fun to watch as the series goes on. It was interesting seeing her explore dorm life and develop romantic feelings for someone that just met! Unlike other K-drama heroines, Jisoo sets up her distinct character traits well and ensures that she doesn’t fall into the manic pixie trap. While on the other side, Jung Hae-in is a born actor whose skills have been honed over the years. Whether he’s playing While You Were Sleeping or someone who falls in love with an older woman on Something In The Rain, you’re guaranteed to be entertained by this talented man!

While it might seem that the show will be a flop and get tedious, there’s still hope for fans of this pairing. The chemistry between them as well as their romance has already been proven to entertain us despite any weaknesses in storytelling or execution!

Why you should watch Snowdrop?

First and foremost, the Snowdrop Korean series is a captivating tale of romance and war. Secondly, it stars Jung Hae-in and Jisoo who are both talented actors. Finally, their chemistry together has already been proven to be entertaining! So if you’re looking for a new romantic drama to watch this winter, Snowdrop is definitely the show for you!

Who is in the cast?

The series stars Jung Hae-in as Lim Soo-ho. Jisoo will be found playing as Eun Yeong-to. Besides them, the cast includes, Yoo In-na as Kang Cheong-ya, Jang Seung-jo as Lee Gang-mu, Yoon Se-ah as Pi Seung-hee, Kim Hye-Yoon as Gye Bun-ok, and Jung Yoo-jin as Jang Han-na among numerous others.