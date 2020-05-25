Snowpiercer reveals huge train problem (for season 2)

Warning: SPOILERS for Snowpiercer Season 1, Episode 2 – "Prepare to Prepare"

An extinction level event happens Snowpiercer in episode 2, "Prepare to Brace", and threatens the future of every soul aboard the Great Ark Train. Based on French graphic novels and the 2013 film directed by Academy Award winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), TNT Snowpiercer series is established in a completely different continuity. While key elements of the film, such as the Tail section planning a revolution to take the train's engine, are at stake (but will happen differently), the Snowpiercer The television show is also creating an extensive world-building, leading to intriguing new dilemmas.

According to SnowpierceAccording to r television mythology, scientists' plans to prevent climate change caused Earth to become a frozen wasteland nearly 7 years before the train left, harboring the last 3,000 survivors of the human race. All other living creatures on the planet froze to death. Prepare to Brace revealed some details on how Snowpiercer's Eternal Engine works. Snowpiercer is 1,001 cars long, but the Great Ark Train can never stop circumnavigating the world on 200,000 miles of track. The train's speed and its perpetual revolutions around the planet are how Snowpiercer generates its energy and electricity; If the convoy reduces acceleration below certain levels, sections of the train lose power and are forced to experience blackouts. However, Snowpiercer's required speed becomes a problem in parts of the planet's frozen environment, as "Prepare to Prepare" demonstrated when the train passed through a dangerous stretch of mountains where 1,001 cars are known to cause avalanches.

In "Prepare to Brace," Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs), a Tailie who was inadvertently recruited to become the Train Detective and solve a horrible murder, followed the leads to the Snowpiercer section where cattle are raised and raised. Layton and his reluctant partner, Brakeman Bess Till (Mickey Sumner), tracked down the murder weapons, which pointed to the blades used by train butchers. However, an avalanche hit Snowpiercer and smashed the windows of the cattle cars: all the cows on board instantly froze in temperatures below 140 degrees below zero. This was a devastating loss for Snowpiercer. Worse still, the head of hospitality, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly), who secretly runs the entire train on behalf of the mysterious (and possibly non-existent) billionaire Mr. Wilford, admitted that the death of Snowpiercer's cattle is an extinction level. event.





Snowpiercer is indeed an ark, and all they brought on board is all that is left to humanity. The death of the cows on the train means that the cows have become extinct on Earth. Tragically, the ramifications of cow eradication go beyond no more steaks, burgers, or beef for ramen noodles enjoyed in the 1,001 Snowpiercer cars. As Melanie's closest friends Bennett Knox (Iddo Goldberg) and Jinju Seong (Susan Park) harshly evaluated, the cows also provided cattle and methane crops and even cow manure was needed and recycled. All of that is now gone from Snowpiercer and from Earth itself forever.

Tragically, the extinction of cows also pushes the human race one step closer to extinction as well. The ramifications of this loss will last all the time. Snowpiercer season 1 and season 2, which is guaranteed to happen thanks to an early renewal by TNT. Worse yet, it's possible that Snowpiercer passengers, especially in the jagged and desperate tail section, may turn to a gruesome substitute for beef: cannibalism, something Layton said had happened before among the Tailies. Moral in SnowpiercerFrom Tail to Third Class to luxurious First Class is already hanging by a thread, and the extinction level event may be an early turning point towards anarchy aboard the Great Ark Train.

