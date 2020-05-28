Snowpiercer review: the new catchy adaptation takes a whodunit twist

TNT



Lately I've been thinking a lot about survival at all costs, since the theaters, bookstores and museums closed and I started reading a post-apocalyptic novel whose protagonist lives with the motto "survival is insufficient".

So I've found TNT Snowpiercer's new post-apocalyptic drama compelling and timely. The 10-episode series premiered on May 17 in the US. USA And it will air a new episode every Sunday after that. The first two episodes were made available internationally on Netflix on May 25, with new episodes released weekly after that.

Snowpiercer's showrunner is Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson. It is based on the 2013 film Bong Joon-ho of the same name starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton. The show is also an adaptation of the French graphic novel Le Transperneige that inspired the Joon-ho movie. The South Korean director serves here as executive producer.

In Snowpiercer, the show, Earth has finally succumbed to the excesses of humanity. The planet is uninhabitable, its core is frozen after "men of science" tried to combat global warming in extreme cold. The only survivors circle the planet aimlessly inside a train of 1,001 wagons long. Almost seven years have passed in this fragile, experimental ecosystem. If the engine stops, life in Snowpiercer will not survive.

Jennifer Connelly gets the juiciest role in Snowpiercer. She plays Melanie, the train's hospitality director by day and a Yale and MIT-educated engineer by night. The woman literally does everything on board Snowpiercer. You can smooth out a first-class dispute over the use of the sauna (Europeans are embarrassing the body of American passengers by giving up bathing gear), take control of the train's engine, or try to figure out how to make up for the lack of gas. methane when cattle in Snowpiercer have an accident.

"You have to make sacrifices," he tells a young engineering apprentice. "The needs of the train are more important than your own happiness. We are engineers, we keep the world alive."

The Academy Award winner for A Beautiful Mind is magnificent playing this multi-faceted woman. It can be warm and welcoming, overbearing and authoritative or just threatening in a matter of moments. It's a role that shows, once again, that television tends to reward established actresses with opportunities rarely found in movies.

Melanie, also "the voice of the train" and uses Snowpiercer's public address system to keep passengers up to date, has a big problem to solve when the show starts: there has been a third-class murder. She summons the only homicide detective aboard the train to try to find the killer because everything in Snowpiercer "survives at the mercy of his balance." The victim was an informant, and another murder could spell further imbalance in the system.

The summoned detective, Andre, is played by Daveed Diggs of Hamilton. Andre is also one of the reluctant leaders of the so-called Tailies, the ticketless passengers who survive crammed into the last train car.

The murder investigation brings a whodunit aspect to Snowpiercer in its first episodes. You can almost see parallels with Murder on the Orient Express, snowdrift and everything. But this is not The Killing: Apocalypse Edition. Murder is a plot device that takes Andre out of the queue, and with it, the viewer learns some of the train's intrigues. When the killer is discovered, you will be more interested in a dirty little secret in Snowpiercer's engine.

Andre describes Snowpiercer as a "fortress for the class," and that is the central theme of this show. Snowpiercer comments on class and immigration with a population categorized as Tail, Third, Second, or First. The class grants very different privileges and rights to its members. We are informed about checkpoints and borders to separate passengers. The process of upgrading from one class to another echoes the immigration system of many developed countries. The Tail is the most oppressed of the Snowpiercer castes. The tails are malnourished and lack access to running water, natural light or medical attention. A new rebellion is always brewing in the Tail, but we know that the Year 3 uprising meant 62 deaths and 15 weapons taken.

This intriguing television adaptation lives independently of the film. Share ingredients like constant mentions to Wilford, the brain of Snowpiercer. Both address addiction to a drug called Kronole and use human-size drawers as a form of population confinement.

But the television show is less harsh and disturbing. Its violence is less stylized. How babies taste is not discussed. You don't feel the need to explain the ingredients of the protein blocks fed to the 400 souls in the queue as dramatically as the movie does.

The television version of Snowpiercer made me think of the delicate balance between the corrupt capacity of power and the needs of the common good. All while keeping me entertained and encouraging most of the characters, even if they were on opposite sides of the conflict that was brewing on board. The show also finds room for welcoming moments of human connection, including romance and sex.

Music is used sparingly and is handled with deliberate intent. Like Bobby Vinton's vinyl version of Sealed with a Kiss, one of the characters is free to play. Or the Bad Ocean Religion version of Frank Ocean, the Lady of the Nightcar, sings in front of a hypnotized audience.

Survival is insufficient. Fortunately, we still have TV programmed.

