Snowpiercer Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Prepare to Prepare

In the second episode of TNT SnowpiercerLayton (Daveed Diggs) uses his new position as a train detective to investigate the murder while gathering information for the revolution. Meanwhile, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) faces a resource crisis, with potentially drastic consequences for the entire train.

Fulfill your promise

Josie (Katie McGuinness) narrates this week's episode, sharing that the Tail section has survived all the suffering that those on the upper body have given them because the reason they are here is that they "refuse to die in the first place" . Ruth (Alison Wright) tells the Tailies that they don't have to do anything other than "sit" and not rebel. She is in the tail section with a few Brakeman punishing the Tailies for their recent act of rebellion. At first, Ruth plans to take the arm of a young woman who helped, but her mother takes her place. They cut a hole in the outside world for him to stick his arm in, and once it's frozen, they break the destroyed appendix as a message to the rest of them.

Meanwhile, Pike (Steven Ogg) and a couple of other Tailies are being placed in the drawers, arrested for their part in the failed rebellion, as Layton watches. Pike tells Layton to keep his promise as a woman reads a page that says Mr. Wilford has found "ticketless passengers" guilty of insurrection, murder, and disturbing the order of the train, reminding them that as stowaways they have no right. In judgment and how they should be grateful for Engine Eternal's mercy in allowing them to live until now. They are sentenced to indefinite suspension in the drawers.

Back in the Cola section, Josie's narration continues as she says that they have proven their dignity at death's door: "The more we are robbed, the more human we become. Humanity will fill our stomachs, right? When we eat the Rich Snowpiercer. 1,001 cars long. "

Tunnelman Carter

Melanie, who revealed herself at the premiere as the real Mr. Wilford, checks in with her engineers Ben (Iddo Goldberg) and Javi (Roberto Urbina) at the front of the train, who are concerned about the worsening weather and terrain. affecting the train, especially how its speed continues to trigger avalanches. Javi wants me to slow down for safety, but Melanie disagrees and tells them to keep up.

Layton is told to team up with Brakeman Till (Mickey Sumner) who is being cold to the detective along with the other Brakeman. Layton says that Till suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms after being held hostage and reminds her that he was the one who saved her and that 14 of her people also died, along with the Brakeman who were killed. At the end of a hallway, Layton sees two of his fellow Tailies who are trained in forced sanitation. In first class, Melanie tries to placate the Folger family, who is upset with the news of the rebellion and Layton's help with the murder investigation. When Lilah Folger (Kerry O’Malley), a former lawyer, tells Melanie that the train has shown that everyone is capable of killing, Melanie smiles and agrees, which is why everyone is a suspect, including Lilah. Ruth breaks the tension with an offer of coffee when Melanie tells everyone that "it's a good day to sit back and get ready to prepare."

Layton and Till continue their investigation by talking to Tunnelman Carter, the man who found Shawn's body. Carter shares that he was doing routine maintenance and discovered the body when he opened a floor panel, finding "armless, legless, and penis-free." As he talks, Layton picks up a pen that he sees sitting at the counter. When Layton tries to ask about checkpoints between classes, Till advises Carter not to answer. Layton says he is trying to assess how far the body could have moved, but Till doesn't give up. After talking to Carter, Layton tells Till that they should visit the Nightcar where Nikki (Madeleine Arthur), the girl who was wrongly accused of the previous murder: used to work and also serves as the setting for the first crime.

The night car

In the medical car, Nikki is struggling (even suffering serious arm injuries) after being awakened from a two-year stint in the drawers. Melanie asks Dr. Klimpt (Happy Anderson) if the effects Nikki is experiencing come from the suspension formula or the length of her time in the drawers. Klimpt is not sure, but says that Nikki will eventually get out of it. Jinju (Susan Park), who is helping with Nikki's care, suggests that perhaps Mr. Wilford should suspend the drawer program, but Klimpt says no, that Melanie should tell Mr. Wilford that he will get to the bottom.

Layton and Till arrive at the Nightcar where Miss Audrey (Lena Hall), the attractive and deeply intuitive lady in the car who serves as the cabaret and brothel of the train, is serenading a crowd of people. Miss Audrey also offers bespoke psychic services for traumatized Snowpiercer survivors, knowing all their fears. As Josie tends to the mother who lost her arm in the tail section, Layton and Till ask Miss Audrey about the circumstances of the first murder. She shares that she found Nikki in the room with her regular, Edward, saying that Nikki had no idea what was happening because the real killer had drugged her. Miss Audrey and her bartender offer Layton a free drink, "Old World Spirits," for his service in trying to "reverse a Wilford injustice." Layton sips the liquor before seeing his ex-wife Zarah (Sheila Vand) and asks what they do in the Nightcar. "We offer epiphanies, darling," replies Miss Audrey.

Miss Audrey convinces Till to allow Layton 20 minutes to see for himself and he is alone with Zarah in a small room with the soothing sounds and visuals of the water on the surrounding walls. Zarah explains that the Nightcar has never been a brothel, but a place for people to heal. Zarah makes Layton close his eyes, listening to the sound of the water as she guides him in focused meditation on the water. Layton has fond memories of his memories of Zarah before the world froze, even when he proposed to her. After the memory, Layton and Zarah end up having sex. Later, Zarah tells Layton that the Wilford people are keeping secrets and says that she believes Shawn was a snitch because he was receiving benefits. Layton asks if she was in love with Shawn, and Zarah responds, "It's Snowpiercer, Andre." Layton tells Zarah that he won't let them charge her with the murder, but while he is there, he has the responsibility for the Tail. Zarah wants him to stay there with her, but Till interrupts them before they can continue their conversation.

Bojan boscovic

Layton and Till go to the morgue over Shawn's autopsy results. Layton points to a discomfort in Shawn, telling Till that it is pooled blood, which means that Shawn was lying on his stomach for a time after the autopsy before being later transferred. They also discover that Shawn drowned inside and out and that his limbs were cut off and removed after he was on his back. Layton implies that the butchers would have the tools to cut a man's arms and legs. The funeral home asks if he is referring to cannibalism, but Till says no, "we don't do that here," and then tries to make a joke about the rumors in the Tail section. His smile fades from his face when Layton explains that they were not rumors. He tells them that during the first two years, there were "cult killings" and how a particular gang would kill or eat anyone. "I had no choice". The rest of the Tailies ambushed their leader and each of them "ate a piece of their hearts so that no one could say they were innocent." Layton and Till then head to the butchers' car containing their cattle, but one of the butchers denies them entry and says it is a restricted area. He says that if they want to enter they have to look for the notary.

Engineers suddenly receive a seismic alarm alerting them to an oncoming avalanche. In the medical car, Melanie tells them to get ready when the train is hit. One of the windows of the butchers' car breaks, killing workers and cows as they quickly freeze. The train's military unit finally allows Layton and Till to examine the freezer. Layton finds a loose screw in one of the vents, and while Till works to open it, Layton takes a small object from one of the shelves and puts it in his pocket. Inside the vent they find Shawn's missing limbs.

Then we meet Breachman Bojan Boscovic (Aleks Paunovic), a big and fearsome Breach worker, one of the most dangerous jobs on the train, with freezing scars and puzzled ears who is used to the cold and jokes about the dangers of the job. Melanie and Ben talk to Boscovic about the "extinction event" after what happened in the butchers' car. Boscovic is ordered to fix the windows first; Melanie says she can reduce train speed by 12%, meaning they'll have to start turning off outages to make up for lost power, starting with the Tail section. Back in line, they suddenly find themselves in the dark. Josie is still trying to comfort the woman who lost her arm, whose son is giving Brakeman Osweiller oral sex to get medicine for his mother. In return, Osweiller gives him a couple of pieces of Krono, a dangerous and flammable drug, to kill pain.

Wilford rat

Melanie meets with her confidants Jinju and Ben to discuss the next steps as they face the resource crisis. Melanie doesn't want to break the rotation, she says they will ration people, not crops. The Third and Second Class will have 15 minutes of running water a day and "the Tail will have to survive on what they monopolized". Ruth goes to the queue section to announce which children will be selected for an apprenticeship, with Miles (Jaylin Fletcher) as one of them. He later says goodbye to Josie before he and the other children who were selected are taken to higher education. Miles knows that it is imperative that the Tail have friends on other parts of the train, and he believes that he will see Josie and the others again during their revolution.

Meanwhile, Till reports that they found two legs and an arm. However, Layton tells Till that he does not believe that one of the butchers has killed Shawn, who came in second and took the limbs for meat. Until he defends Layton when another officer pushes him and admits his guilt for the way Nikki was initially sentenced for the crime without a fair trial. Done for the day, Till locks Layton in his temporary cell. When he's alone, Layton rips a piece of his shirt to write down the details of the cars he has visited so far. He then grabs the small object that he hid and uses it to open his cell. Layton sneaks up, using a marker to mark the floor before leaving the piece of his torn shirt on the ground for the Sanitation Tailies to find. When the security unit leads Tail workers into the hallway, Layton uses himself as a distraction so the other guy can grab the piece of the shirt that contains Layton's message, but it's unclear if Layton was able to grab him.

After being hit with blood for escaping from his cell, Melanie asks Layton what he sees when he looks at the train. Layton says he sees a "fortified class". Melanie breaks down and says she sees "3,000 souls surviving on a planet that is determined to freeze all life in its place. We are still on the move. Alive and kicking. And it is not thanks to chance or fate or God. It is thanks to order, meticulously maintained by Mr. Wilford. A balance of need, greed and speed. And you Tailies, who seem to have forgotten that it's 117 degrees below zero out of this metal tube, and Mr. Wilford is awake 21 hours a day just to keep the damn warm. " Layton spits blood before answering why Snowpiercer needs informants like Shawn, revealing that he knows the dead man was a Wilford rat who was paid in benefits. Why else would they care so much about this murder?

Layton continues: "What you really want to know is when he was tortured, what secrets did Wilford tell him? You all have murderers and cannibals and God knows what else is here. So don't lecture me on balance. My people found ours years ago. Melanie says she can see why Mr. Wilford wants Layton as a train detective, considering how perceptive he is, but that's the only reason he's still there.

What did you think of the premiere of the series Snowpiercer? Let us know in the comment section below!