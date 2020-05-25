Snyder cut the phone call had an excited cyborg actor unleashing a tsunami of bad words

Ray Fisher was full of excitement and expletives when Zack Snyder contacted him to finish the Justice League. The Cyborg actor says he's relieved that the director didn't reveal all the language he used when he found out about the project. Snyder officially announced Snyder's cut last week, noting that Fisher was the first actor he was contacted to return to finish some business. Snyder basically said Fisher was incredulous, which is true, but he left some information. Fisher and Snyder appeared together during a live talk from Vero over the weekend and discussed the project.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is something that many people thought would never happen, including Snyder. Ray Fisher would also be placed in that camp, so he was completely surprised to receive the call from the director in November 2019. He was so excited that he could have used many expletives to convey his true feelings. He explains.

"I was happy that he didn't quote me on all the expletives I said in the conversation. My mother would have said, 'There were three pages from The Hollywood Reporter where I just [swore]' didn't have enough asterisks in the world to express that. "

Even after Ray Fisher hung up on Zack Snyder, he still wasn't sure if League of Justice would ever go back to work. This is an understandable reaction, but it's about Warner Bros. and it was his idea to bring the gang back to finish Snyder's original vision. Even so, Fisher still had his doubts. He had this to say.

"I mean, when you called me, I thought, 'Okay, yeah, it's happening, it's happening.' But until they officially publish the [announcement], you should have your reservations … Anything can happen, it's 2020. As they turn around and say, 'Yeah, we changed our minds at the last minute!' You never know. "

Ray Fisher also spoke to Zack Snyder about how his life changed by giving him the role of Cyborg. Cyborg was originally supposed to have a much larger part in League of JusticeBut Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. ended up removing most of their parts. Now the character will get the bow he deserves. Fisher has nothing but gratitude for Snyder. You can read what he had to say below.

He put me. You talk to Jason, you talk to Ezra, you talk to anyone who's been involved in the process, it's a life-changing situation. You are able to express yourself in one of the highest possible ways, and he gave us a chance in a massive way. I told you: "Listen man, I just know that I will not disappoint you. I will not disappoint you." And I meant it, man … I thought, "We are here to ride together. We're going to ride this until the wheels fall off. "

In the end, Ray Fisher believes that Zack Snyder League of Justice It was really the good news that a lot of people needed right now. "People are going crazy, man. There's nothing but love," says the actor. He went on to say, "This may be the change for 2020. People need something to wait and hope for." Fisher is right, and there are plenty of people hoping to see the new cut of the movie on HBO Max next year. You can check the previous interview, thanks to the Vero YouTube channel.

