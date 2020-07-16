So are internships in a remote world

This year, it started with a virtual dance party.

The rest of the day, the interns got to know each other by participating in team-building activities, playing MassMutual trivia, listening to speakers, and learning about the company's communication tools. They also met with their manager and other team members.

But there was no tour of the office and I didn't have to remember the location of his new desk, handshakes, or outings for lunch on the first day. Everything was done online.

Welcome to life as an intern during a pandemic.

Many companies had to quickly shift gears on their summer internship programs when their employees started working remotely earlier this year. Some companies dropped their shows entirely, but others got creative.

"This year, due to the speed of creating the internship opportunity in a virtual format, we are doing something we have never done before," said Sharyn Jones, head of talent at MassMutual.

A big change for interns is that many programs will be shorter. The MassMutual program is nine weeks this year instead of the usual 11. The program at PepsiCo runs six weeks this summer, less than 10 weeks.

But on those shorter runs, companies are trying to provide the same life experiences that make an internship worthwhile, just in a different way.

Work experience and networking

While in-person meetings and social events are off the table, many companies are finding alternative ways to retain mentoring and real-life problem solving that is at the core of good internship programs.

TO PepsiCo ( ENERGY ) For example, their 978 summer interns have been assigned tasks designed to develop their leadership skills and learn more about different aspects of the business, depending on their role. Interns are also divided into teams to work on projects and a coach is assigned to assist them.

All interns get a virtual tour of the company's stores, plants and distribution centers. And PepsiCo's top leadership, including its CEO, participates in live question-and-answer sessions with them.

The group of interns is an important pipeline for PepsiCo, said Blair Bennett, its senior vice president of talent acquisition.

"A central guiding principle for uniting the virtual internship program is that we could give our business and our managers enough interaction with the interns where they make that connection and give that intern evaluation and vice versa," said Bennett.

That access to senior executives has turned out to be one of the advantages of practicing an internship virtually.

TO Dell Technologies ( DELL ) Many senior executives, including founder and CEO Michael Dell, are primarily based in the United States, explained Jennifer Newbill, director of college recruiting.

"Typically, US interns are privileged from the point where they have access or visibility to those executives: (physically) they stand in front of those interns in the US and have a session with them," said. "Now that we are all virtual and everything is in Zoom, we can have executive presentations, as well as professional development, skills development, all that is available and is consistent worldwide."

Dell intern Jordan McElroy has made the most of this increased access.

"We have more exposure to senior vice presidents and senior vice presidents that you probably would not have in the office," said the senior at Hanover College in Indiana. "I'm sure they would have been traveling and busy, but now they're sitting in their living rooms or at their kitchen tables and I can sit down and talk to a lot of those people as well and really learn about their careers."

Social experiences and mentoring

The social aspects of an internship are an important part of the experience: team lunches and happy hours, forging friendships with other interns, and finding mentors to become professional coaches for life.

But all of this can still happen virtually.

Teams can order food the same day and eat together, interns make daily Zoom calls to register with each other, and, perhaps most importantly, have virtual progress reports and feedback meetings with their managers and mentors.

When everyone works remotely, communication can be a challenge even for seasoned employees, which is why many companies have taken additional steps to make sure interns feel supported and know where to turn for help.

MassMutual interns They are assigned a manager, an internal coordinator, and a friend to help them navigate their journey. Without things like lunch, walks around campus, and the ability to look over a cubicle wall to ask a question, the company has tried to be more intentional with communication.

"This summer we gave friends and the internal coordinator much more responsibility in terms of participation and frequency of contact to ensure that our interns feel included and integrate seamlessly into what has definitely been anything from a normal time for any of us, "Jones said.

The company had Zoom sessions for managers to review internal responsibilities and expectations and also provided tips on how to manage remotely.

At Dell, some of the interns are between them every day. Sometimes teams order lunch and eat together from a distance.

"I feel like they could be my best friends in real life," McElroy said of his relationship with the other interns. "I hope to meet them one day. We've gotten really close. We try to get at least 30 minutes every day just to catch up on what we've accomplished the day before and what we need to address that day."

Dell also works with members of its employee resource groups to find intern mentors.

"This year it exploded," Newbill said. "We had more volunteers to mentor than the interns."

The advantages

To help maintain some of the benefits of In face-to-face programs, companies continue to offer food and entertainment to interns, they just do it remotely.

PepsiCo inmates received a gift box of the company's products before the program began, as well as a beach towel during the program.

The company also created a series of five-part podcasts to prepare interns before their first day. Topics included company background, tips from past interns, and how to work from home effectively.

There have also been TikTok competitions and the company will host a celebrity sports panel for all interns in late July.

A group of interns at Dell received paint kits to virtually paint together. There was also a recent baking challenge and an internal talent show.

"We want it to be an experience where they learn, but they build their network, they develop skills, and most importantly, they have fun," Newbill said.