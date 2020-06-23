So what if Trump * was * joking about coronavirus testing?

"When you do the test, when you do the tests up to that point, you are going to find more people. You are going to find more cases. So I told my people, slow down the tests, please."
Which, even by the incredibly low standards by which Trump's statements are judged, was immediately controversial.
A admitting president who told his administration to "decrease" the number of coronavirus tests because he did not like the numbers going up so fast is negligent at best.
Sensing the disaster, his allies quickly insisted that Trump had been joking about delaying testing.
"It was a joking comment," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Monday. "It's a comment he made in passing, specifically regarding media coverage, and points to the fact that the media never acknowledges that we have more cases because when you examine more people you find more cases."
But let's keep playing. Let's say Trump I was jokes.
Which is not funny. Not remotely like this. Nor would any thinking person, Republican or Democrat, believe that the coronavirus (or tests to detect it) would be the kind of thing to be fooled about.
The fact that McEnany and many other Trump substitutes tried to make the president's comment on the evidence in some way best arguing that he was joking is evidence of how deep they really are.
Point: This is all a joke is at least as bad as Trump taking his less-test impulses seriously. How the hell can the President and his team not see that?