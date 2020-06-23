So what if Trump * was * joking about coronavirus testing?







"When you do the test, when you do the tests up to that point, you are going to find more people. You are going to find more cases. So I told my people, slow down the tests, please."

Which, even by the incredibly low standards by which Trump's statements are judged, was immediately controversial.

A admitting president who told his administration to "decrease" the number of coronavirus tests because he did not like the numbers going up so fast is negligent at best.

Sensing the disaster, his allies quickly insisted that Trump had been joking about delaying testing.