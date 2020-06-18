Soccer fans campaign against artificial crowd noise during games

Soccer fans are lobbying against the artificial sounds used during live matches to replace the cheers from in-person spectators, who are forced to stay away from stadiums due to coronavirus social distancing rules.

An alliance of fans in more than a dozen European countries launched a campaign on Wednesday against artificial crowd noise, saying: "Augmented reality technology, prerecorded chants and other forms of artificial support represent a reprimand for fans who they go to games. "

"Empty stadiums are a direct consequence of a public health crisis that has affected us all and the absence of fans cannot be compensated for by a computer simulation aimed at entertaining television audiences," a letter published by Football Supporters Europe read.

Electronic Arts announced last week that it will provide noise to the crowd for La Liga de España and the Premier League of England that had come together over the years for the FIFA Soccer franchise.

“This is definitely not a situation where no one has thought to show our library. I hope what's important is that it improves the experience for someone watching a game, "said EA audio artist Paul Boechler last week.

German broadcasters offered viewers a choice between live sound or a soundtrack of fan chants recorded for Bundesliga matches.

The fan alliance has also demanded that supporters be able to comment on when and how fans can return to stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as make the game more economically sustainable.

Associated Press contributed to this report.