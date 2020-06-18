Soccer may not happen at all this year, Fauci warns.





And the NCAA, which began allowing voluntary athletics activities in all Division I sports this month, approved a plan for summer athletic activities and preseason practices for the upcoming 2020 college football season, which begins on Oct. 29. of August.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent: "Unless the players are essentially in a bubble, isolated from the community and almost tested every day. It would be very difficult to see how you can play soccer this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and would be complicated by the predictable flu season, soccer may not happen this year "

On Monday, several Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Neither player was on the team's premises, and both teams followed proper health protocols, according to the report.