Soccer may not happen at all this year, Fauci warns.

And the NCAA, which began allowing voluntary athletics activities in all Division I sports this month, approved a plan for summer athletic activities and preseason practices for the upcoming 2020 college football season, which begins on Oct. 29. of August.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, tells Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent: "Unless the players are essentially in a bubble, isolated from the community and almost tested every day. It would be very difficult to see how you can play soccer this fall. If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and would be complicated by the predictable flu season, soccer may not happen this year "
When asked how positive tests impact league planning in terms of starting training camps and next season, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN on Monday: "We hope we have positive tests. That it is part of the increased testing that we have we are going to pass and that is something that we just want to make sure that our protocols are working and up to date. We are seeing very positive feedback in the sense that we are making sure to respond quickly, protect the personnel who may be affected by this and others who may be in contact with them. "
In a May memo, Goodell provided protocols for a gradual reopening of the team's facilities, starting with a limited number of employees and then moving on to players. The league expanded the reopening earlier this month to allow coaches to return to the training facility.
In May, the NFL canceled all planned international games due to the pandemic, moving them to the United States. The league had planned to play four games in London and one game in Mexico City.
If the NFL and college football seasons can end, the Super Bowl will be played on February 7 in Tampa, Florida. The National Football Playoff Championship game takes place on January 11 in Miami Gardens, Florida.