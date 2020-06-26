Soccer team apologizes after Osama Bin Laden cut appears in crowd

English soccer club Leeds United issued an apology on June 24 following an incident in which a cardboard cutout of Osama Bin Laden appeared in one of their games.

Spectators are prohibited from attending live events in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic. In response, many English soccer teams began allowing fans to buy seats that they could fill with cutouts of their likeness.

Leeds United put 15,000 seats of these "crowds" up for sale at its Elland Road stadium for the last five games of the England Football League Sky Bet Championship. The seats sold for £ 25, and the club said they "proved extremely popular".

However, shortly after the promotion was revealed, the club was forced to issue an apology after a photo of the infamous terrorist's cutout circulated on social media.

Team officials told the BBC that "they will make sure there are no more offensive images" for the remaining games.

This is not the first time that a sports team has landed in hot water on unwanted bystanders in attendance during the pandemic. A cutout from British serial killer Harold Shipman showed up for a National Rugby League match in Australia, and a South Korean soccer team had to issue an apology after their stands were filled with inflatable sex dolls.

Leeds United asked fans who bought "crowds" to upload photos of themselves or their loved ones "ideally in club colors."

At least Mr. Bin Laden wears the appropriate colored hat.