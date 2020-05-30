Social distance crushed the curve, studies show







When it comes to COVID-19, studies show that social distancing flattened the curve.

Cumulative hospitalizations in four states with orders to stay home were well below projected exponential growth curves, Soumya Sen, PhD, of the University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, and her collaborators reported May 27 in a research letter. in JAMA. All states were observed until April 28.

The deviations between the observed cases and the worst-case projections in the four states – Colorado, Minnesota, Ohio and Virginia – began within 8-10 days after orders to stay home. In Minnesota, 17 days after the order, there were 361 cumulative hospitalizations, compared to a projection of 988 if such measures had not been taken. In Virginia, the corresponding numbers were 1,048 observed and 2,335 projected, they reported.

"Observed hospitalizations consistently fell outside the 95% prediction bands of the projected exponential growth curve," noted Dr. Sen and his associates.

In a separate Canadian study measuring COVID-19 patients occupying ICU beds in Ontario and deaths among those cases, hospitals "would have rapidly exceeded ICU capacity and observed substantially higher mortality" without any distancing intervention Physicist Ashleigh R. Tuite, PhD, MPH, of the University of Toronto and her collaborators wrote on May 27 in a letter in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Their model, based on a 70% reduction in physical contacts from March 19 to May 3, projected 2.0 cases per 100,000 inhabitants with physical distance and 37.4 per 100,000 without them. Deaths among those ICU patients were projected at 2.5 per 100,000 with distancing and 12.7 per 100,000 without intervention, they reported.

"Our model also shows the challenges associated with relaxing physical distancing measures without a concomitant increase in other public health measures. Specifically, when the number of contacts between people returns to more than 50% of normal, we expect the Disease activity resurfaces rapidly and ICUs rapidly reach capacity, "they wrote.

